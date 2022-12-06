On Nov. 16, members of the Alexander Stirling Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution heard the stories of two veterans, serving at the same time, but with vastly different experiences.
Also, the community is invited to a memorial service honoring Navy Seaman 1st Class John Russell Melton and to pay tribute to veterans killed at Pearl Harbor and in the Bataan Death March.
A wreath laying ceremony will be held at the Veterans Memorial in Parker Park in St. Francisville at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 10. In case of inclement weather, the memorial will be held at the West Feliciana Parish Library.
Guest speaker for the November meeting was Beth Dawson, of Jackson, who is also a member of the chapter.
Dawson often gives recounts of her father’s experiences during World War II and in particular the grueling experiences he endured during the Bataan Death March.
Her father, Whitney Langlois, spent 3 and a half years in the Philippines and Korea, including surviving the Bataan Death March and three Hell Ships — the Oryoku Mura, Enoura Maru and Brazil Maru. Capt. Langlois was repatriated Sept. 7, 1945, and arrived back in the United States on Oct. 16, 1945. Langlois died April 17, 1988, and was buried at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Roads.
Navy Seaman First Class John Melton was killed when his ship, the USS West Virginia, was hit at Pearl Harbor. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 106 crewman, who came to rest on the shallow harbor floor. In 2017 the remains were disinterred and after years of DNA analysis, Melton’s remains were identified and returned to the family in the summer of 2022. Melton is the uncle of Charlie Hamilton, Carolyn Porshe and Martha Hill, of St. Francisville; Rosalie Smith, of Picayune, Mississippi; and the late John Russell Melton.
Pearl Harbor Day is recognized annually Dec. 7, but many don’t know that at the same time our soldiers were under attack in the Philippines. During this time, between Veterans Day and Pearl Harbor Day, the DAR asks people to join in remembering the fallen and honoring all those who served.