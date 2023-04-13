West Feliciana Parish’s new zoning ordinance will not go into effect immediately, the Parish Council decided April 10.
The council adopted a comprehensive land development code last month that is more stringent than the old regulations, and includes new zoning laws.
Parish President Kenny Havard asked the council, however, to adopt a resolution expressing the intent to continue using the old zoning regulations until a consultant develops a new zoning map for the parish.
Havard said the consultant is working on the map but did not anticipate the council approving the entire development code at one time last month.
In addition to the resolution expressing the council’s intent to delay implementing the new zoning regulations, the council introduced an ordinance to formally delay their use.
A public hearing on the ordinance is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. May 8.
The council also is considering changes to a section of the new code pertaining to “family subdivisions” with up to five single-family detached residents on at least 5 acres of land.
The proposed ordinance, also up for adoption May 8, clears up the intended wording in two paragraphs and adds a provision to allow a waiver for less than 5-acre tracts if the owner can convince the council that a 5-acre minimum will create an “unnecessary hardship.”
In other action, the council:
- Agreed to rezone property acquired by Red Stick Armature Works that it intends to use for light manufacturing and a lay down, storage yard.
- Authorized Havard to sign contracts with Stephens TPS Inc. to repair and repaint the Tunica area elevated water storage tank and another contract with Spinks Construction Inc. to lay new water lines to consolidate the Tunica water system.
- Appointed Rodney W. Tregle Jr. to the Hospital Board for the remainder of Patty Hayden's term.