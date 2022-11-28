With Thanksgiving weekend history, we are getting down to the final stages of the high school football playoffs. It is semifinal time Friday, and it is time to check back in with how local teams have fared in their quest for a state championship.
East Feliciana saw an unfortunate end to their playoff campaign and their 2022 season at the hands of Logansport High School. The Tigers had a season full of ups and downs but showed a ton of heart all along the way. They will look to come back bigger and better next fall.
Going across the parish line, West Feliciana has remained infallible through each of its playoff matchups. Starting with Nov. 18, the Saints kicked off their postseason run with a commanding 55-21 win over Erath High School. They continued their run of dominance this past Friday, shutting out North Vermillion High School on their own home turf and securing a 30-0 victory.
Now, they get down to the nitty gritty. It is a semifinal matchup Friday as the West Feliciana Saints take on the Lutcher Bulldogs for the right to play for the Division II nonselect state championship. The stakes don’t get much higher than this.