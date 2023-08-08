Bringing magic and comedy to the Audubon Regional Library, Dr. Magic entertained children and adults the morning of July 25 in Jackson and later in the day at the other branches.
Dr. Magic, known as “the funny magician” who brings “magical fun” to all ages, has been performing for 37 years at places including libraries, birthday parties, schools, senior centers and now regularly at a restaurant in Hammond. Getting the audience to participate, he counted out “1, 2, 3” and the children yelled in response “Dr. Magic” to make the magic happen.
Objects appeared and disappeared — red and green balls, silver coins and many different-colored scarves. Three separate pieces of rope tied into circles became connected after being tossed into the air. Children answered questions and volunteered to help. Magic tricks sometimes were performed with a deck of cards or using a wand. Children and adults laughed at the different but always family-friendly jokes and humorous antics.