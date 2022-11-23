Early voting ahead of the statewide Dec. 10 election begins Nov. 26 and will continue through Dec. 3 at the registrar of voters offices in St. Francisville and Clinton.
Voting will be from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the early voting period, except on Sunday, Nov. 27, when the offices will be closed.
Voters in West Feliciana Parish will decide whether to amend the parish’s home-rule charter to allow the parish president to serve a maximum of three terms, rather than two.
The amendment, if approved, also would confirm the election cycle to coincide with regular Louisiana gubernatorial elections.
The Parish Council briefly considered an amendment to change term limits for council members but decided to call for a vote only on the parish president’s terms.
In East Feliciana Parish, a School Board runoff between incumbent Rufus Nesbitt and challenger Bradford Smith will be on the ballot in District 1.
All East Feliciana voters are eligible to cast ballots on two propositions offered by the parishwide Fire Protection District: the proposed renewal of a 6.25-mill property tax for 15 years and the renewal of a structure fee on buildings for 10 years.
The fee is $48 annually for residential and commercial structures, and $38 for mobile homes, and it is added to property owners' tax bills.
Voters across the state will consider three proposed constitutional amendments.
The first would require a person to be a U.S. citizen to register and vote in Louisiana, while the other two would require state Senate confirmation of the governor’s appointments to the state Civil Service Commission and the State Police Commission.
The state constitution now requires a person to be a Louisiana citizen to register to vote and cast ballots, but the amendment, if passed, would require U.S. citizenship for voting.
The constitution does not now require Senate confirmation of the governor’s appointments to the two civil service boards.