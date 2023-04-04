The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:

West Feliciana Council on Aging

12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719

Start time for all activities is 10 a.m.

First and third Monday: Line dance

Fourth Monday: Religious service

Tuesdays: Nutrition education

Wednesdays: Exercise/yoga

Thursdays: Bible study

Fridays: Bingo/movie/excursion

All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join.

For transportation to the center or questions, call (225) 635-6719.

East Feliciana Council on Aging

11102 Bank St., Clinton

Wednesday, April 5

Devotional: 11:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, April 6

Bingo: 10:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

Friday, April 6

Closed for Good Friday

Monday, April 10

Tai chi class: 10:45 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, April 11

Bingo: 10:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

Transportation

Transportation is provided to all East Feliciana residents of any age for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday. 

Also, free transportation is being provided for anyone of any age that needs to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride.

Tags