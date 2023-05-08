The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:

West Feliciana Council on Aging

12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719

Start time for all activities is 10 a.m.

First and third Monday: Line dance

Fourth Monday: Religious service

Tuesdays: Nutrition education

Wednesdays: Exercise/yoga

Thursdays: Bible study

Fridays: Bingo/movie/excursion

All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join.

For transportation to the center or questions, call (225) 635-6719.

East Feliciana Council on Aging

11102 Bank St., Clinton

Wednesday, May 10

Devotional: 11:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, May 11

Bingo: 10:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

Friday, May 12

Tai chi class: 10:45 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

Monday, May 15

Tai chi class: 10:45 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, May 16

Bingo: 10:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

Picnic planned in Jackson

The Council on Aging will hold its Annual Picnic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 19 at its Jackson location, 3699 La. 10. East Feliciana Seniors 60 and over are invited to attend. To reserve a meal for the event, call the office at (225) 683-9862.

Transportation

Transportation is provided to all East Feliciana residents of any age for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday. 

Also, free transportation is being provided for anyone of any age that needs to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride.

