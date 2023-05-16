The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:
West Feliciana Council on Aging
12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719
Start time for all activities is 10 a.m.
First and third Monday: Line dance
Fourth Monday: Religious service
Tuesdays: Nutrition education
Wednesdays: Exercise/yoga
Thursdays: Bible study
Fridays: Bingo/movie/excursion
All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join.
For transportation to the center or questions, call (225) 635-6719.
East Feliciana Council on Aging
11102 Bank St., Clinton
Wednesday, May 17
Devotional: 11:15 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, May 18
Bingo: 10:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Friday, May 19
Office closed for annual picnic
Monday, May 22
Tai chi class: 10:45 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, May 23
Bingo: 10:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Picnic planned in Jackson
The Council on Aging will hold its Annual Picnic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 19 at its Jackson location, 3699 La. 10. East Feliciana Seniors 60 and over are invited to attend. To reserve a meal for the event, call the office at (225) 683-9862.
Transportation
Transportation is provided to all East Feliciana residents of any age for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday.
Also, free transportation is being provided for anyone of any age that needs to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride.