The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:
West Feliciana Council on Aging
12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719
Start time for all activities is 10 a.m.
First and third Monday: Line dance
Fourth Monday: Religious service
Tuesdays: Nutrition education
Wednesdays: Exercise/yoga
Thursdays: Bible study
Fridays: Bingo/movie/excursion
All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join.
For transportation to the center or questions, call (225) 635-6719.
East Feliciana Council on Aging
11102 Bank St., Clinton
3699 La. 10, Jackson
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Devotional: 11:15 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 31
Bingo: 10:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 1
Tai chi class: 10:45 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 4
Closed for Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Bingo: 10:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Transportation
Transportation is provided to all East Feliciana residents of any age for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday.
Also, free transportation is being provided for anyone of any age that needs to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride.