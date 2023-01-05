East Feliciana Parish police jurors appointed an interim coroner at their first meeting of the new year, and some privately began saying goodbye to the jury’s manager.
Parish Manager Joseph Moreau, who is in charge of day-to-day operations of the jury, said he is resigning to begin working in the private sector as a disaster recovery consultant.
The jury has not publicly acknowledged Moreau’s resignation, which he said is effective in mid-February although the week ending Jan. 6 likely would be his last working in the office. He said he will begin using vacation time until his retirement takes effect.
Dr. Ewell D. Bickham III resigned his post as parish coroner effective Dec. 30 after a series of run-ins with the jury over financial and operational matters, including jurors’ complaints about his response to deaths that needed his attention.
Bickham denied the jury’s allegations, some of which Moreau said were directed to the state attorney general’s office.
In its Jan. 3 meeting, the jury named Dr. Gene Thompson as the interim coroner until an election is held Oct. 14. Thompson has a practice on Plank Road in Baker, and has agreed to fill in for Bickham, jury President Louis Kent said.
Kent asked Finance Committee Chairman Chris Hall to schedule a meeting with Thompson as soon as possible to work out financial arrangements for the office.
Dr. Chaillie Daniel, whose office assisted East Feliciana authorities after Bickham quit, urged the Police Jury to work with Thompson toward his successful transition to the office.
Kent said Bickham told him he resigned because of a “lack of resources,” but Daniel told the jury that the coroner’s budget appears to be adequate.
He said, however, that the work load for coroners in rural parishes has increased and Thompson likely will need an investigator and an administrative assistant to handle the flow of paperwork the coroner’s office must process.
“One guy being coroner is not going to get it anymore,” Daniel said.
“After 34 years in government service, I’m ready to branch out,” Moreau said after the Jan. 3 meeting.
He said he is going to work with a long-time friend and fishing buddy who has a consulting company working to help Florida governments recover from last year’s devastating Hurricane Ian.
He said he has talked to the staff about leaving and believes a transition policy the jury put into effect last year will enable the assistant parish manager, Yamesha Harris, to take over his duties immediately.
Moreau was the parish’s director of homeland security and emergency management when the jury picked him as parish manager after the current members took office in January 2020. He continued in the dual role until last year, when he resigned the emergency director’s job.
In other action during the meeting, the jurors unanimously re-elected Kent as president and Chrissie O’Quin as vice president.