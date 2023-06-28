Tristan George recently completed his first year as a seventh grade English teacher at Northwestern Middle School in Zachary.
He was selected the Zachary Community School District Middle School New Teacher of the Year and was recognized as a Louisiana New Teacher of the Year finalist.
George was a 2017 graduate of East Feliciana High.
He was drum major for the marching band, vice president of his graduating class, and involved in other ways at school and in the community.
George is in the U.S. Army Reserves, which he joined while a senior in high school.
He graduated with honors from Morehouse College in Atlanta, earning a Bachelor of Arts in English with a concentration in writing, and a minor in secondary education. He is certified as a teacher in Georgia and Louisiana.
He said he finds uplifting students is a way to fulfill his dream of positively impacting lives through service.
George said he hopes to encourage more young men of color to pursue careers in education and that he is guided by the Nelson Mandela quote, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”