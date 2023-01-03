EFHS Happy Holidays Cropped.jpg

Students in Raneshia Johnson-Washington’s art class at East Feliciana High School decorated the halls and foyer of the school to usher in the holiday spirit. Christian Rogers, Lauren Huggins and Kadence Harrell pose in front of the piece on Dec. 6, 2022.

 Provided photo

Students in Raneshia Johnson-Washington’s art class at East Feliciana High School decorated the halls and foyer of the school to usher in the holiday spirit. 

View comments