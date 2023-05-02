The East Feliciana High School boys' track and field team finished as runners-up at the Ronnie Rabalais Relays on, April 6 in Donaldsonville.

The following athletes earned medals at the event:

Herman Batiste: first place in high jump, long jump, 110m hurdles, 300m hurdles

Ji'queze Dillon: third in 110m hurdles

Antoine Johnson Jr: first in 1600m, second in 800m

LaChanden McCorkle: first in shot put

Stanley Gilmore: second in 200m, third in long jump

Micah Hodges: third in 400m, second in 200m

Relays: first in 4x800, third in 4x400 and 4x100

Information provided by Antoine Johnson Jr., EFHS yearbook staff and EFHS boys' track and field captain.