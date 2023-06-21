Karen Williams-Ross, principal at East Feliciana High School, recently successfully defended her dissertation to earn her doctorate of education in special education at Northcentral University.
Her dissertation was "Investigating Principals' Roles in Special Education Placement as a Measure to Mitigate the Overrepresentation of African Americans in Intellectual Disability and Emotional Disturbance Categories: A Qualitative Descriptive Research Study."
"We are grateful for how Dr. Williams-Ross models lifelong learning for her students, teachers, and staff," said East Feliciana Public Schools Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville.