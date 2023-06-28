East Feliciana High School track take home several spots at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Class 2A state track and field meet at LSU's Bernie Moore Track Stadium on May 5.
Leading the Tigers were sophomore Herman Batiste and senior Patrionna Miller. Batiste took home the state title in the high jump and long jump while Miller finished third in the triple jump. Batiste also competed in the 100 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles, where he earned fifth and seventh, respectively.
Also competing was the boys 4x100 meter relay team of Micah Hodges, Stanley Gilmore, Quen'Braylon Dunn and Kaden Anderson, who finished in eighth place.
This concludes an historic outdoor track and field season for the Tigers, which saw school-record performances from Batiste in the 110 meter hurdles and the high jump; Miller in the 100 meter hurdles and triple jump; and the 4x800 meter relay team of Chance Loyell, Nasir Loyell, Quen'Braylon Dunn and Antoine Johnson, a news release said.