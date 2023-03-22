EFHS SGA.jpg

Members of the East Feliciana High School Student Government Association observe Random Acts of Kindness Day on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, by passing out treats to their classmates and teachers. Working on the projects are, from left, teacher Brittany Jones, Shakyra Turner, Zemyrian Whitfield, SaMaya Williams, Makenna Williams, teacher Tiffany Harrell-Sterling and Kaden Hooks.

 Provided photo

Members of the East Feliciana High School Student Government Association observed Random Acts of Kindness Day on Feb. 17 by passing out treats to their classmates and teachers. 

