The East Feliciana High School boys track and field team finished in second place at the Ronnie Rabalais Relays in Donaldsonville on April 6.
Leading the way for the Tigers was Herman Batiste, who finished in first place in the high jump, long jump, 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles.
Other champions at the meet included Antoine Johnson Jr. in the 1,600-meter run, LaChanden McCorkle in the shot put and the 4x800-meter relay team made up of Johnson, Nasir Loyell, Chance Loyell and Quen'Braylon Dunn.
Johnson also medaled in the 800-meter run, finishing second.
Other medalists included Stanley Gilmore, who finished second in the 100-meter dash and third in the long jump; Micah Hodges, who finished second in the 200-meter dash and third in the 400-meter dash; Ji'queze Dillon, who finished third in the 110-meter hurdles; and the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams, who each finished in third.
Both the girls and boys track teams competed in the Class 2A District 6 track and meet April 19 at Episcopal High School in Baton Rouge, where the Tigers continued their success.
The boys team finished third overall and the girls team finished in fifth place. Those qualifying for the regional meet with a performance of fourth place or higher included Eryelle Toney in the 100-meter dash, 100-meter hurdles and long jump; Patrionna Miller in the 100-meter hurdles and triple jump; Chynna King in the high jump; Gilmore in the 100-meter dash; Johnson in the 800-meter run; Dillon in the 300-meter hurdles, long jump and javelin; Tre'Lynn Jarrell in the triple jump; McCorkle in the shot put; and the boys 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
District champions included Batiste in the 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, high jump and long jump and the boys 4x100-meter relay.
The Class 2A Region II track and field meet was at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette at the Home Bank Soccer/Track Facility on April 25.
Among the 18 competing schools, the East Feliciana girls finished in 10th place and the boys finished in fourth place.
Scoring for the Tigers were Toney (sixth place, 100-meter hurdles), Johnson (fifth place, 800-meter run), the boys 4x200-meter relay (6th place), and the boys 4x800-meter relay (fifth place). Regional champions advancing to state included Miller in the triple jump; Batiste in the high jump, long jump and 300-meter hurdles; and the boys 4x100-meter relay. Batiste also advanced to state as the regional runner-up in the 110-meter hurdles.
Batiste was the Class 2A Region II boys most valuable performer.
Bernie Moore Track Stadium on the LSU campus will host the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Outdoor Track & Field State Meet from May 4-6.
The East Feliciana Tigers, under the leadership of coach Alonzo Jones, will compete May 5.
Batiste will seek to defend his 2022 state title in the 300-meter hurdles and the high jump. Batiste will attempt to improve on his 2022 runner-up finish in the 110-meter hurdles as Miller seeks to improve on her 2022 third place triple jump finish.
Gates open at 12:30 p.m. and the competition gets underway with the boys long jump at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are available exclusively online at lhsaa.org/outdoor-track-and-field.
Last year, the Tiger boys finished in fifth place overall and the Tigers girls finished in 20th place overall.
Additional reporting on this article provided by Antoine Johnson Jr., East Feliciana High School track and field team captain.