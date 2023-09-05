East Feliciana Middle curriculum encourages student-led lessons Community news report Community News Staff Author email Sep 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Students lead instruction as part of the Zearn Math curriculum at East Feliciana Middle School. Thomas Sawyer models for his peers the steps of solving an equation on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 . Provided photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Students lead instruction as part of the Zearn Math curriculum at East Feliciana Middle School. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Community News Staff Author email Follow Community News Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today