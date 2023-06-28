The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail by Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter or Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office or Louisiana State Police from April 14-June 8.

April 14

Charles Moten: 11699 Liberty St., Clinton; 37; entry or remaining after forbidden, disturbing the peace, public intoxication

April 17

Jeron Williams: 7183 River Road, Clinton; 18; misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile

Stacy Harris: 681 Rosteward Road, Greensburg; age unavailable; bench warrant

Christian Roan: 2797 La. 959, Ethel; 20; bench warrant, simple escape, fugitive warrant, resisting an officer

Randall Wright: 12313 Parkridge Ave, Baton Rouge; 36; disturbing the peace by intoxication, drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin

April 18

Briannia Franklin: 6484 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge; 31; bench warrant 

Timothy Williams: 6014 La. 10, Jackson; 32; bench warrant

April 19

Tiffani Lafleur: 18733 Samuels Road, Zachary; 29; fugitive warrant

April 21

Kendal Meaux: 104 Tim St., Vinton; 22; simple escape

Lean Matthews: 5674 Brown Road, Ethel; 44; bench warrant

Leigh McKey: 3034 Carolyn Sue Drive, Jackson; 51; remaining after forbidden, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer, disturbing the peace by intoxication

April 22

Dalton Carpenter: 8454 La. 19, Ethel; 32; bench warrant 

April 23

Freddie Walker Jr.: 1239 Kent Road, Norwood; 30; bench warrant

April 24

Nicholas Cedotal: 2614 Meadowood Drive, Slaughter; 28; bench warrant

Kendall Shorts: 2286 Dawson Road, Jackson; 35; assault aggravated, assault simple

April 26

Trey Johnson: 32564 La. 1019 Denham Springs; 22; simple criminal damage to property

April 28

Edward Smith: 2446 Tombs Drive, Jackson; 42; aggravated assault with firearm, possession of firearm by a convicted felon

Aaron Robinson: 3537 Saint Nick, Lake Charles; 23; introduction of contraband, possession of marijuana

Keirra Allen: 10144 High Pines Drive, Baton Rouge; 22; introduction of contraband, possession of marijuana

Krystal Kirksey: 3846 Church St., Jackson; 44; exploitation of the infirmed, resisting a police officer with force

John Russell: 3837 College St., Jackson; 61; possession of firearm by felon, illegal use dangerous instrument, aggravated assault

April 29

Olivia Cole: 454 Cane Creel Road, Centreville, Mississippi; 22; fugitive warrant

May 1

Cary Bilodeau: 7654 Peterson, Clinton; 53; violation of protective order

Jadarius Shorts: 5950 Payne Road, Ethel; 22, battery of a dating partner-minor injury 

Brianisha Griffin: 16185 Johnson St., Tickfaw; 22; simple assault

Kenneth Rogers: 11972 Brill Lane, Clinton; 52; domestic abuse battery 

May 2

Jajar Saxon: 8805 Pride Port Hudson Road, Zachary; 44; simple burglary, theft over $1,000, theft of firearm, simple criminal damage to property

Corey Ware: 3986 La. 955, Ethel; 42; bench warrant

Derrick Taplin: 11452 Redwood Lane, Wilson; 46; bench warrant

May 5

Ladarius Dunn: 5001 Felix Lee Drive, Clinton; 32 fugitive warrant

Ollie Culpepper: 4012 Church St., Jackson; age unavailable; bench warrant

May 8

Devonte Anothony: 58761 Quiad Mar Drive, Baton Rouge; 18; introduction of contraband, possession of marijuana

May 9

Juan Vessell: 3300 Franklin St., Jackson; 29; disturbing the peace by public intoxication

May 10

Chad Bizette: 8272 La. 42, Livingston; La. 70754, 50; simple burglary, principals, 88 counts of theft of a firearm

Tyran Griffin: 6265 Payne Road, Ethel; 21; six counts bench warrant

Horace Hawkins: 1449 Pine St., Jackson; 30; simple battery, probation warrant

D'Jon Blalock: 4062 Church St,. Jackson; 29; driving under suspension, resisting a police officer with force, battery on a police officer, four counts bench warrant

Ron Whitfield: 3831 Church St., Jackson; 29; interfering with a police investigation

May 11

Roosevelt Carter Jr.: 1725 Glenmora St., Jackson; 38; two counts bench warrant

May 12

Victor Simmons: 16441 S. Harrell’s Road, Baton Rouge; 44; bench warrant, threatening law enforcement officer

May 13

Bryan Summerline: 9870 Battle Road, Ethel; 38; bench warrant

Joshua Davis: 7468 La. 968; St. Francisville; 31; three counts bench warrant

May 14

Charelle Beavers: 3632 Poplar St., Slaughter; 43; two counts bench warrant

Montero Matthews: 9451 La. 955, Ethel;18; resisting arrest of officer, possession of marijuana, simple criminal damage to property, two counts public intimidation and retaliation, misrepresentation during booking

May 15

Quatashia Valliere: 115 First St., Magnolia, Mississippi; 29; bench warrant

Arize Haynes: 1481 Harvey Lane, Jackson; 65; simple assault, simple littering

Brooke Romeo: 6002 La. 10, Jackson; 29; parole violation

May 17

Terrance Jackson: 2966 Farrington, Baton Rouge; 34; probation violation

Jalen Johnson: 7141 Skylaker Ave Baton Rouge; 26; possession of marijuana, hit-and-run, proper equipment required on vehicle, driver must be licensed, careless operation

May 18

Trevis Metcalfe: 1523 La. 68 Jackson; 20; domestic abuse battery, remaining after being forbidden

Keshaun Tate: 911 Bradfield Ave, Baton Rouge; 24, two counts bench warrant, aggravated battery

May 19

Noel Wilkinson: 30428 Fairway Drive, Denham Springs; 67; DWI-second, wrong lane way, switched plate, no insurance

Eric Webb: 10422 Carolina St., Wilson; 53; bench warrant, probation violation

Delbert J. Kerr Jr.: 201 Staren St., Lafayette; 47; bench warrant

May 20

Joshua Bowman: 8145 La. 67, St Francisville; 37; fugitive warrant

May 21

Jonathan Devillier, 2917 Carolyn Sue, Drive, Jackson; 35; disturbing the peace

May 22

Kiante Davis: 11208 U.S. 61 N., St. Francisville; 27; sentence from court

May 24

Timothy Williams: 6014 La. 10, Jackson; 32; bench warrant 

Glen Harris: 9556 La. 959, Slaughter; 59; aggravated domestic battery, resisting arrest 

May 25

Ja'Kaylin Davis: 4185 Mill Lane, Slaughter; 22; introduction of contraband, malfeasance in office, possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute

May 27

Marvell Jackson: 2238 Motel La., Jackson; 49; domestic abuse battery, illegal possession of firearm by felon 

May 29

Ketreauana Washington: 10338 Grant St., Clinton; 33, aggravated assault with dangerous weapons 

May 30

Brad Whitstinle: 7744 Hillsicle Drive, Clinton; age unavailable; bench warrant

Wayne Profit: 2618 La. 957, Ethel; 59; DWI-first offense

Courtland Ray: 907 Bordelonville Road, Moreauville; 29; probation violation

May 31

Ashton Maiden: 6174 La. 63, Clinton; 33; domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple criminal damage to property

Trevon Hardesty: 2030 Bur Oak Drive, Zachary; 20; simple burglary, theft over $25,0000 

June 1

Christin Lee; 3035 Carolyn Sue Drive, Jackson; age unavailable; resisting an officer, battery of a police officer

Hunter Peterson: 11944 Church St., Clinton; 22; disturbing the peace, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer

June 2

Kewain Spurlock, 3420 White Sands Drive, Baton Rouge; 47; illegal use of a weapon, aggravated assault with firearm, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies

Eric Whitfield: 3814 Joe White Lane, Ethel; 19, three counts of illegal possession of stolen things, flight from an officer

Jack Ealy Jr.: 6811 Williams Drive, Wilson; 51; fugitive warrant, dogs not to run at large 

June 4

Canithiaus Williams: 4547 Felix Lee Road, Ethel; 23; speeding, improper display of license plate, aggravated flight from officer

June 5

Tyquan Vessel: 3845 College St., Jackson; 26; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, violation of protective order, two counts aggravated battery

Jaron Williams: 7183 River Road, Clinton; 19; contributing to delinquency of juvenile

June 7

John Parker: 5935 Line Road, Ethel; 43; bench warrant

Michael Lewis: address and age unavailable; bench warrant

June 8

Jacob Felton: 1004 College St., Port Gibson, Mississippi; age unavailable; bench warrant

June 9

Dereck Sanders: 5424 Underwood Ave., Baton Rouge; 26, bench warrant

Michael Shively: 14823 Woodrow Kerr, Zachary; 35; fugitive warrant

Chilon Dunn: 2144 George Brown Road, Clinton; 30; two counts bench warrant

June 10

David Hall: 12472 Gross Road, Clinton; 53; possession of a firearm by felon, battery simple

June 15

Madelyn Ray: 11452 Redwood Lane, Wilson; 22; bench warrant

Katyra Selders: 14599 Hatcher Road, Clinton; 43; fugitive warrant

June 16

Corey Bradford: 5714 La. 10 Jackson; 25; battery aggravated, simple criminal damage to property

Debralon Brown: 1210 Avenue L, Baton Rouge; 20; probation warrant

Tags