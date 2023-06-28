The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail by Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter or Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office or Louisiana State Police from April 14-June 8.
April 14
Charles Moten: 11699 Liberty St., Clinton; 37; entry or remaining after forbidden, disturbing the peace, public intoxication
April 17
Jeron Williams: 7183 River Road, Clinton; 18; misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Stacy Harris: 681 Rosteward Road, Greensburg; age unavailable; bench warrant
Christian Roan: 2797 La. 959, Ethel; 20; bench warrant, simple escape, fugitive warrant, resisting an officer
Randall Wright: 12313 Parkridge Ave, Baton Rouge; 36; disturbing the peace by intoxication, drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin
April 18
Briannia Franklin: 6484 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge; 31; bench warrant
Timothy Williams: 6014 La. 10, Jackson; 32; bench warrant
April 19
Tiffani Lafleur: 18733 Samuels Road, Zachary; 29; fugitive warrant
April 21
Kendal Meaux: 104 Tim St., Vinton; 22; simple escape
Lean Matthews: 5674 Brown Road, Ethel; 44; bench warrant
Leigh McKey: 3034 Carolyn Sue Drive, Jackson; 51; remaining after forbidden, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer, disturbing the peace by intoxication
April 22
Dalton Carpenter: 8454 La. 19, Ethel; 32; bench warrant
April 23
Freddie Walker Jr.: 1239 Kent Road, Norwood; 30; bench warrant
April 24
Nicholas Cedotal: 2614 Meadowood Drive, Slaughter; 28; bench warrant
Kendall Shorts: 2286 Dawson Road, Jackson; 35; assault aggravated, assault simple
April 26
Trey Johnson: 32564 La. 1019 Denham Springs; 22; simple criminal damage to property
April 28
Edward Smith: 2446 Tombs Drive, Jackson; 42; aggravated assault with firearm, possession of firearm by a convicted felon
Aaron Robinson: 3537 Saint Nick, Lake Charles; 23; introduction of contraband, possession of marijuana
Keirra Allen: 10144 High Pines Drive, Baton Rouge; 22; introduction of contraband, possession of marijuana
Krystal Kirksey: 3846 Church St., Jackson; 44; exploitation of the infirmed, resisting a police officer with force
John Russell: 3837 College St., Jackson; 61; possession of firearm by felon, illegal use dangerous instrument, aggravated assault
April 29
Olivia Cole: 454 Cane Creel Road, Centreville, Mississippi; 22; fugitive warrant
May 1
Cary Bilodeau: 7654 Peterson, Clinton; 53; violation of protective order
Jadarius Shorts: 5950 Payne Road, Ethel; 22, battery of a dating partner-minor injury
Brianisha Griffin: 16185 Johnson St., Tickfaw; 22; simple assault
Kenneth Rogers: 11972 Brill Lane, Clinton; 52; domestic abuse battery
May 2
Jajar Saxon: 8805 Pride Port Hudson Road, Zachary; 44; simple burglary, theft over $1,000, theft of firearm, simple criminal damage to property
Corey Ware: 3986 La. 955, Ethel; 42; bench warrant
Derrick Taplin: 11452 Redwood Lane, Wilson; 46; bench warrant
May 5
Ladarius Dunn: 5001 Felix Lee Drive, Clinton; 32 fugitive warrant
Ollie Culpepper: 4012 Church St., Jackson; age unavailable; bench warrant
May 8
Devonte Anothony: 58761 Quiad Mar Drive, Baton Rouge; 18; introduction of contraband, possession of marijuana
May 9
Juan Vessell: 3300 Franklin St., Jackson; 29; disturbing the peace by public intoxication
May 10
Chad Bizette: 8272 La. 42, Livingston; La. 70754, 50; simple burglary, principals, 88 counts of theft of a firearm
Tyran Griffin: 6265 Payne Road, Ethel; 21; six counts bench warrant
Horace Hawkins: 1449 Pine St., Jackson; 30; simple battery, probation warrant
D'Jon Blalock: 4062 Church St,. Jackson; 29; driving under suspension, resisting a police officer with force, battery on a police officer, four counts bench warrant
Ron Whitfield: 3831 Church St., Jackson; 29; interfering with a police investigation
May 11
Roosevelt Carter Jr.: 1725 Glenmora St., Jackson; 38; two counts bench warrant
May 12
Victor Simmons: 16441 S. Harrell’s Road, Baton Rouge; 44; bench warrant, threatening law enforcement officer
May 13
Bryan Summerline: 9870 Battle Road, Ethel; 38; bench warrant
Joshua Davis: 7468 La. 968; St. Francisville; 31; three counts bench warrant
May 14
Charelle Beavers: 3632 Poplar St., Slaughter; 43; two counts bench warrant
Montero Matthews: 9451 La. 955, Ethel;18; resisting arrest of officer, possession of marijuana, simple criminal damage to property, two counts public intimidation and retaliation, misrepresentation during booking
May 15
Quatashia Valliere: 115 First St., Magnolia, Mississippi; 29; bench warrant
Arize Haynes: 1481 Harvey Lane, Jackson; 65; simple assault, simple littering
Brooke Romeo: 6002 La. 10, Jackson; 29; parole violation
May 17
Terrance Jackson: 2966 Farrington, Baton Rouge; 34; probation violation
Jalen Johnson: 7141 Skylaker Ave Baton Rouge; 26; possession of marijuana, hit-and-run, proper equipment required on vehicle, driver must be licensed, careless operation
May 18
Trevis Metcalfe: 1523 La. 68 Jackson; 20; domestic abuse battery, remaining after being forbidden
Keshaun Tate: 911 Bradfield Ave, Baton Rouge; 24, two counts bench warrant, aggravated battery
May 19
Noel Wilkinson: 30428 Fairway Drive, Denham Springs; 67; DWI-second, wrong lane way, switched plate, no insurance
Eric Webb: 10422 Carolina St., Wilson; 53; bench warrant, probation violation
Delbert J. Kerr Jr.: 201 Staren St., Lafayette; 47; bench warrant
May 20
Joshua Bowman: 8145 La. 67, St Francisville; 37; fugitive warrant
May 21
Jonathan Devillier, 2917 Carolyn Sue, Drive, Jackson; 35; disturbing the peace
May 22
Kiante Davis: 11208 U.S. 61 N., St. Francisville; 27; sentence from court
May 24
Timothy Williams: 6014 La. 10, Jackson; 32; bench warrant
Glen Harris: 9556 La. 959, Slaughter; 59; aggravated domestic battery, resisting arrest
May 25
Ja'Kaylin Davis: 4185 Mill Lane, Slaughter; 22; introduction of contraband, malfeasance in office, possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute
May 27
Marvell Jackson: 2238 Motel La., Jackson; 49; domestic abuse battery, illegal possession of firearm by felon
May 29
Ketreauana Washington: 10338 Grant St., Clinton; 33, aggravated assault with dangerous weapons
May 30
Brad Whitstinle: 7744 Hillsicle Drive, Clinton; age unavailable; bench warrant
Wayne Profit: 2618 La. 957, Ethel; 59; DWI-first offense
Courtland Ray: 907 Bordelonville Road, Moreauville; 29; probation violation
May 31
Ashton Maiden: 6174 La. 63, Clinton; 33; domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple criminal damage to property
Trevon Hardesty: 2030 Bur Oak Drive, Zachary; 20; simple burglary, theft over $25,0000
June 1
Christin Lee; 3035 Carolyn Sue Drive, Jackson; age unavailable; resisting an officer, battery of a police officer
Hunter Peterson: 11944 Church St., Clinton; 22; disturbing the peace, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer
June 2
Kewain Spurlock, 3420 White Sands Drive, Baton Rouge; 47; illegal use of a weapon, aggravated assault with firearm, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Eric Whitfield: 3814 Joe White Lane, Ethel; 19, three counts of illegal possession of stolen things, flight from an officer
Jack Ealy Jr.: 6811 Williams Drive, Wilson; 51; fugitive warrant, dogs not to run at large
June 4
Canithiaus Williams: 4547 Felix Lee Road, Ethel; 23; speeding, improper display of license plate, aggravated flight from officer
June 5
Tyquan Vessel: 3845 College St., Jackson; 26; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, violation of protective order, two counts aggravated battery
Jaron Williams: 7183 River Road, Clinton; 19; contributing to delinquency of juvenile
June 7
John Parker: 5935 Line Road, Ethel; 43; bench warrant
Michael Lewis: address and age unavailable; bench warrant
June 8
Jacob Felton: 1004 College St., Port Gibson, Mississippi; age unavailable; bench warrant
June 9
Dereck Sanders: 5424 Underwood Ave., Baton Rouge; 26, bench warrant
Michael Shively: 14823 Woodrow Kerr, Zachary; 35; fugitive warrant
Chilon Dunn: 2144 George Brown Road, Clinton; 30; two counts bench warrant
June 10
David Hall: 12472 Gross Road, Clinton; 53; possession of a firearm by felon, battery simple
June 15
Madelyn Ray: 11452 Redwood Lane, Wilson; 22; bench warrant
Katyra Selders: 14599 Hatcher Road, Clinton; 43; fugitive warrant
June 16
Corey Bradford: 5714 La. 10 Jackson; 25; battery aggravated, simple criminal damage to property
Debralon Brown: 1210 Avenue L, Baton Rouge; 20; probation warrant