The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail by Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter or Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office or Louisiana State Police from July 1-Aug. 8.
July 1
Brittant Maschino: 1523 Callie St., Jackson; 33; possession of Schedule 2, distribution of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic cannabinoid
D'John Blalock: 3847 Church St., Jackson; 29; bench warrant, possession of Schedule 2, distribution of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, theft under $1,000
Deshawn Whitfield: 6430 La. 19/McManus Lane, Ethel; 28; fugitive warrant, possession of synthetic cannabinoid
July 2
Kyle M. Simon: 1759 Simpson Road, Prairieville; 46; bench warrant
July 3
Gary Minor: 2495 La. 952, Wilson; 61; bench warrant
July 05
Matthew Rogers: 655 La. 68, Jackson; 34; bench warrant
Calvin Jones: 2312 Whites Town Road, Centreville, Mississippi; 56; bench warrant
Travis Dunn: 2326 Plantation Drive, Baton Rouge; 32; attempted second-degree murder, violation of protective order
Sedrick Forkner: 1224 Pitcairn Road, Baton Rouge; 40; bench warrant
July 6
Khalif Williams, 244 Lark St., Baton Rouge; 20; probation violations
Desmond Mack: 380 Joe White Lane, Ethel; 47; probation warrant
July 7
Allen Popillion: 9649 Greenwell Springs Road, Zachary; 21; careless operation, possession of firearm by felon, fugitive
July 9
Alvin Williams: 11427 Grant St., Wilson; 30; domestic abuse battery
July 10
Alexis Jenkins: 804 Natchez St., Woodville, Mississippi; 30; bench warrant
July 11
Joshua Johnson: 20051 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary; 31; fugitive warrant
Brantly Sterling: 3381McKey Lane, Centreville, Mississippi; 20; fugitive
July 12
Lenard Taylor: 44 Jerrytown Road, Monticello, Mississippi; 36, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property, simple robbery, second-degree kidnapping
Shawn Matthews: 2743 Church St., Jackson; 30; domestic abuse battery
Victor Spears, 8262 Smith Road, Clinton; 34; aggravated assault
Keshauana Vessell: 222 Jim Taylor Drive, Baton Rouge; 22; aggravated battery, domestic abuse with child endangerment, violation of protective order, aggravated battery
July 13
Jessie Turner Jr.: 19620 Deercreek Drive, Zachary; 48; four counts bench warrant, domestic abuse, aggravated assault, illegal carrying of weapon
July 14
Ciara Richardson: 2575 69th St., Baton Rouge; 18; speeding, failure to register, child restraint, resisting by providing false information
July 16
James Schlatre: 2166 Maglone Lane, Slaughter; 22, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault, illegal carrying of a weapon, obstruction of highway aggravated, reckless operation no accident, following vehicles
July 17
Braelin Whitfield: 5847 Glen Oak Drive, Baton Rouge; 27, simple burglary of vehicle, theft of a cellphone, simple battery
July 19
Thomas Beamon: 5455 Longfellow Drive, Lot 4, Baton Rouge; 43; bench warrant
July 20
Ashley Cunningham: 1243 Sycamore St., Jackson; 34, malfeasance in office, introduction of contraband
Lyric Doss: 171 Johnson St., Fayette, Mississippi; 24; resisting arrest by force
July 22
Michael Hausey: 7731 Burton Lane, Ethel; 57; domestic abuse battery
Cody White: 10660 Mallie Jefferson Lane, Clinton; 43; bench warrant
July 24
Lamica Lawrence: 7779 Battle Road, Ethel; age unknown; fugitive for East Baton Rouge
Amber Ard: 9745 Morris Road, St. Francisville; 31; improper supervision of minor by parent
July 25
Alphonse, Newman: 15825 Peerless Drive, Baton Rouge; 50; probation violation, fugitive
Shambria Blackman 439 N. Magnolia St., Gloster, Mississippi; 22; malfeasance in office, introduction of contraband
LaToya Thompson: 787 Pepper House Road, Gloster, Mississippi; 28, malfeasance in office, introduction of contraband, possession with intent to distribute
July 27
Zachary Ivey: 4036 Evans Lane, Jackson; 29; probation violation, aggravated assault upon dating partner
July 28
Damon Harris: 19842 Deer Creek Drive, Zachary, 45; simple burglary, theft of firearm, theft of $5,000, simple criminal damage to property
Antonie Bowser: 2614 Meadowood Drive, Slaughter; 34; probation violation
July 29
Jason Whetstone: 6086 La. 19, Ethel; 42; aggravated flight, bench warrant, tail lamp, criminal damage to property
Kenneth Washington: 1101 Wilson St., Clinton; 23, improper lane use, window tint, possession of marijuana, possession of ecstasy, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by felon
Lasalle Bolden, 1012 Stop and Go St., Woodville Mississippi; 24, driving on right side, proper equipment, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance
Lawrence Peck: 12788 Polk Brannon Road, St. Francisville; 33; DWI-second offense, maximum speed limit
Paul Tanner: 230 Roscoe Ave., Gonzales; 62; criminal trespass, simple criminal damage to property, theft less than $1,000
Timothy Hall: 7002 La. 10, Jackson; 48; domestic abuse battery, criminal mischief, simple criminal damage, obstructing public passage
July 30
Dennis Guy: 2629 Meadowood Drive, Slaughter; 48, cruelty to animals, aggravated littering, loads on vehicles
Steven Etheridge: 2629 Meadowood Drive, cruelty to animals, littering
Aug. 1
Jody Richards: 7014 La. 10, Jackson; 19; possession of stolen things, entry/remain on premises after being forbidden
Aug. 2
Joshua Lowe: 2830 Church St., Jackson; 20; bench warrant, possession of marijuana
Sierra Robertson: 8476 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; 31; introduction of contraband, malfeasance in office, three counts of battery of a police officer, resisting arrest by force
Clayton Boudreault: 4520 Richmond Drive, Ethel; 38; bench warrant, DWI-first, driving left of center, driving under suspension
Aug. 3
Brentley Templet: 2795 Meadowood Drive, Slaughter; 18; reckless operation, aggravated flight, no one shall modify exhaust
Donald Pierce: 6754 La. 10, Jackson; 51; probation violation