The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail by Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter or Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office or Louisiana State Police from July 1-Aug. 8.

July 1

Brittant Maschino: 1523 Callie St., Jackson; 33; possession of Schedule 2, distribution of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic cannabinoid

D'John Blalock: 3847 Church St., Jackson; 29; bench warrant, possession of Schedule 2, distribution of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, theft under $1,000

Deshawn Whitfield: 6430 La. 19/McManus Lane, Ethel; 28; fugitive warrant, possession of synthetic cannabinoid

July 2

Kyle M. Simon: 1759 Simpson Road, Prairieville; 46; bench warrant

July 3

Gary Minor: 2495 La. 952, Wilson; 61; bench warrant

July 05

Matthew Rogers: 655 La. 68, Jackson; 34; bench warrant

Calvin Jones: 2312 Whites Town Road, Centreville, Mississippi; 56; bench warrant

Travis Dunn: 2326 Plantation Drive, Baton Rouge; 32; attempted second-degree murder, violation of protective order

Sedrick Forkner: 1224 Pitcairn Road, Baton Rouge; 40; bench warrant

July 6

Khalif Williams, 244 Lark St., Baton Rouge; 20; probation violations

Desmond Mack: 380 Joe White Lane, Ethel; 47; probation warrant

July 7

Allen Popillion: 9649 Greenwell Springs Road, Zachary; 21; careless operation, possession of firearm by felon, fugitive

July 9

Alvin Williams: 11427 Grant St., Wilson; 30; domestic abuse battery

July 10

Alexis Jenkins: 804 Natchez St., Woodville, Mississippi; 30; bench warrant

July 11

Joshua Johnson: 20051 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary; 31; fugitive warrant

Brantly Sterling: 3381McKey Lane, Centreville, Mississippi; 20; fugitive

July 12

Lenard Taylor: 44 Jerrytown Road, Monticello, Mississippi; 36, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property, simple robbery, second-degree kidnapping

Shawn Matthews: 2743 Church St., Jackson; 30; domestic abuse battery

Victor Spears, 8262 Smith Road, Clinton; 34; aggravated assault

Keshauana Vessell: 222 Jim Taylor Drive, Baton Rouge; 22; aggravated battery, domestic abuse with child endangerment, violation of protective order, aggravated battery

July 13

Jessie Turner Jr.: 19620 Deercreek Drive, Zachary; 48; four counts bench warrant, domestic abuse, aggravated assault, illegal carrying of weapon

July 14

Ciara Richardson: 2575 69th St., Baton Rouge; 18; speeding, failure to register, child restraint, resisting by providing false information

July 16

James Schlatre: 2166 Maglone Lane, Slaughter; 22, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault, illegal carrying of a weapon, obstruction of highway aggravated, reckless operation no accident, following vehicles

July 17

Braelin Whitfield: 5847 Glen Oak Drive, Baton Rouge; 27, simple burglary of vehicle, theft of a cellphone, simple battery

July 19

Thomas Beamon: 5455 Longfellow Drive, Lot 4, Baton Rouge; 43; bench warrant

July 20

Ashley Cunningham: 1243 Sycamore St., Jackson; 34, malfeasance in office, introduction of contraband

Lyric Doss: 171 Johnson St., Fayette, Mississippi; 24; resisting arrest by force

July 22

Michael Hausey: 7731 Burton Lane, Ethel; 57; domestic abuse battery

Cody White: 10660 Mallie Jefferson Lane, Clinton; 43; bench warrant

July 24

Lamica Lawrence: 7779 Battle Road, Ethel; age unknown; fugitive for East Baton Rouge

Amber Ard: 9745 Morris Road, St. Francisville; 31; improper supervision of minor by parent

July 25

Alphonse, Newman: 15825 Peerless Drive, Baton Rouge; 50; probation violation, fugitive

Shambria Blackman 439 N. Magnolia St., Gloster, Mississippi; 22; malfeasance in office, introduction of contraband

LaToya Thompson: 787 Pepper House Road, Gloster, Mississippi; 28, malfeasance in office, introduction of contraband, possession with intent to distribute

July 27

Zachary Ivey: 4036 Evans Lane, Jackson; 29; probation violation, aggravated assault upon dating partner

July 28

Damon Harris: 19842 Deer Creek Drive, Zachary, 45; simple burglary, theft of firearm, theft of $5,000, simple criminal damage to property

Antonie Bowser: 2614 Meadowood Drive, Slaughter; 34; probation violation

July 29

Jason Whetstone: 6086 La. 19, Ethel; 42; aggravated flight, bench warrant, tail lamp, criminal damage to property

Kenneth Washington: 1101 Wilson St., Clinton; 23, improper lane use, window tint, possession of marijuana, possession of ecstasy, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by felon

Lasalle Bolden, 1012 Stop and Go St., Woodville Mississippi; 24, driving on right side, proper equipment, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance

Lawrence Peck: 12788 Polk Brannon Road, St. Francisville; 33; DWI-second offense, maximum speed limit

Paul Tanner: 230 Roscoe Ave., Gonzales; 62; criminal trespass, simple criminal damage to property, theft less than $1,000

Timothy Hall: 7002 La. 10, Jackson; 48; domestic abuse battery, criminal mischief, simple criminal damage, obstructing public passage

July 30

Dennis Guy: 2629 Meadowood Drive, Slaughter; 48, cruelty to animals, aggravated littering, loads on vehicles

Steven Etheridge: 2629 Meadowood Drive, cruelty to animals, littering

Aug. 1

Jody Richards: 7014 La. 10, Jackson; 19; possession of stolen things, entry/remain on premises after being forbidden

Aug. 2

Joshua Lowe: 2830 Church St., Jackson; 20; bench warrant, possession of marijuana

Sierra Robertson: 8476 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; 31; introduction of contraband, malfeasance in office, three counts of battery of a police officer, resisting arrest by force

Clayton Boudreault: 4520 Richmond Drive, Ethel; 38; bench warrant, DWI-first, driving left of center, driving under suspension

Aug. 3

Brentley Templet: 2795 Meadowood Drive, Slaughter; 18; reckless operation, aggravated flight, no one shall modify exhaust

Donald Pierce: 6754 La. 10, Jackson; 51; probation violation

