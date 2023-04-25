The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail by Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter or Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office or Louisiana State Police from March 4-April 14.

March 5

Dyniesha Johnson: 24670 Brian Road, Zachary; 23; introduction of contraband into a penal facility

March 6

Kevin Durham: 8745 Battle Road, Ethel; 53; bench warrant

March 7

Anthony Blackman: 1241 Colonial Drive, Jackson; 36; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment

Casey Anderson: 12281 Feliciana Drive, Clinton; 34; probation revoked

March 8

Khalif Williams: 6828 Beech St. Wilson; 20; theft of a firearm, bench warrant

Edward Mack: 6429 Kinnon Lane, Jackson; 55; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, theft of a motor vehicle

Gary Cupit: 4063 La. 62, Clinton; 60; bench warrant

March 10

Andropolis Lee: 5895 Street A, No. 14, St. Francisville; possession or dealing unregistered or illegally, two counts possession of synthetic cannabis, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance, secretary to require periodical inspections, vehicle license

Kyle Bryant: 10458 Grant St., Clinton; 24; three bench warrants

Jerome Davis: 11719 Spring St., Clinton; 40; attempted second-degree murder

Justin Woods: 2433 Glenbrook Ave., Durham, North Carolina; 23; possession of stolen things, possession of marijuana, driver must be licensed, proper equipment, headlamps for motor vehicles

March 11

Dustin Bernard: 10565 Lifehouse St., St. James; resisting an officer with force, aggravated assault, criminal trespass

March 12

John Cropper: 655 S. 16th St., Baton Rouge; 39; DWI first offense

Jason Ferguson: 2458 Hatfield Lane, Jackson; 45; DWI first offense, simple obstruction of a roadway, open container

March 13

Casey Parker: 18750 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary; 42; two counts bench warrant

Charles Moten: 11699 Liberty Highway, Clinton; 40; remaining after forbidden, disturbing the peace intoxicated

Nekiya Parker: 764 Mangum St., Centreville, Mississippi; 19; introduction of contraband into a penal facility, malfeasance in office

March 15

Steven Nelson: 4041 La. 412, Clinton; 59; domestic abuse battery, illegal use of weapons

Marcus Hausey: 4107 Kleinpeter Lane, Ethel; 40; cyberstalking

March 16

Michelle Simmons: 4703 Prosperity St., St. Francisville; 42; possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia

Erin Pittman: 4303 Cooper Lane, Jackson; 29; expired license, security required

March 18

Bobby Dixon: 2112 Hatfield Road, Jackson; 55; bench warrant

Djon Blalock: 4602 Church St., Jackson; 29; simple assault

March 19

David Owens: 3072 Miss. 24, Centreville, Mississippi; 60; possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating with suspended license, tail lamps, bench warrant

March 20

Chelsie McClendon: 101135 Shannon Drive, Baton Rouge; 27; contributing to the delinquency of a minor, unlawful sale/purchase of tobacco, child desertion

March 21

Karen Whitfield: 4062 Church St., Jackson; 50; four counts bench warrants

Michael Crotwell: 10676 Fontenot Road, Denham Springs; age unavailable; fugitive warrant

Kagen Allen: 5805 Deer Creek Lane, Ethel; age unavailable; domestic abuse by strangulation

March 23

Geraldine Seymour: 8859 Folly Brown Road, Clinton; 20; fugitive warrant

Malcolm Harris: 1276 S. 17 St., Baton Rouge; 38; driving while intoxicated-third offense, operating a vehicle under suspension

Jonathon Sanders: 9007 La. 10, Clinton; 22; seven counts bench warrants

March 24

Christopher Ringo: 12089 Gross Road, Clinton; age unavailable; bench warrant

Lance Teer: 38336 Little Woods Drive, Denham Springs; 47; parole violation

Fredrick White: 10449 Roosevelt St., Clinton; 32; threatening public official

March 28

George Sheppard: 3850 La. 10, Jackson; 62; DWI-first offense, careless operation, operating a vehicle with a suspended license

Brant Garrett: 4089 Florida St., Zachary; 24; probation violation

Leo Steele: 313 Jones St., Pineville; 40; aggravated obstruction of highway

Carlus Crocklem: 12224 Mumford Drive, Baton Rouge; 45; DWI-first, careless operation, operating vehicle with suspended license, criminal sanctions, operating motor vehicle not covered for security, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, switched plates, failure to register, false certificates, view outward or inward through windshield or windows

March 29

Michael Minton: 2246 Midway Road, Slaughter; 49; violations of protective order, stalking, intimidating/impeding/or injuring witness

March 31

Leonard Ford: 7137 Richardson Loop, Jackson; 18; introduction of contraband into penal institute-attempt

April 2

Sierra Robertson: 11338 George Turner Road, St. Francisville; 30; two counts resisting an officer, aggravated assault on an officer

April 3

James Kirkham: 4012 Church St., Jackson; 45; simple assault

Jesse Clark: 21089 S. Frontage Road, Lacassine; 45; disturbing the peace

April 4

Mark Marchiafala: 309 Nub Road, Gloster, Mississippi; 70; threatening public officer

lrvin Green III: 2300 Dawson Road, Jackson; 52; five counts bench warrants

April 5

Jeremy Felder: 8112 W. Lakeside Drive, Ethel; 42; warrants

Jared Freeman: 124 First St., Opelousas; 29; fugitive

April 6

Farrah Ross: 9857 Street D, No. 40, St. Francisville; 41; introduction of contraband, malfeasance in office

April 7

Bethanie Ballard: 2425 Charles Drive, Jackson; 24; speeding, flight from an officer

Herman Williams: 2425 Charles Drive, Jackson; 33; possession of Schedule 1 drug with intent to distribute

Kimberly Dicks: 7535 La. 961, Clinton; 45; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment

April 8

Dominique Drake: 3830 Market St., Jackson; 50; reckless operation, felony aggravated flight, resisting an officer, felony obstruction of justice, driver must be licensed, simple possession, bench warrant

April 10

Cary Bilodeau: 7654 Peterson Road, Clinton; 53; domestic abuse battery

April 12

Nelwyn Jackson: 3360 Race St., Jackson; 30; cruelty to juveniles nonviolent

Bertha Obrian: 2867 Market St., Jackson; 39; improper supervision of a minor by parent

Jeremy Cooper: 2924 Bank St. Clinton; 34; driving under suspension, possession of stolen firearm, two counts possession of Schedule II with intent to distribute, two counts possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute, two counts illegal supplying a felon with firearm, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance, cruelty to a juvenile, distribution of drug paraphernalia

Antonio Moses: 7876 Pine St., Clinton; 45; computer-aided solicitation of a minor

April 14

Desmond Wilson: 65058 Elm St., Wilson; 50; bench warrant

Tags