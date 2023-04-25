The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail by Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter or Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office or Louisiana State Police from March 4-April 14.
March 5
Dyniesha Johnson: 24670 Brian Road, Zachary; 23; introduction of contraband into a penal facility
March 6
Kevin Durham: 8745 Battle Road, Ethel; 53; bench warrant
March 7
Anthony Blackman: 1241 Colonial Drive, Jackson; 36; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment
Casey Anderson: 12281 Feliciana Drive, Clinton; 34; probation revoked
March 8
Khalif Williams: 6828 Beech St. Wilson; 20; theft of a firearm, bench warrant
Edward Mack: 6429 Kinnon Lane, Jackson; 55; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, theft of a motor vehicle
Gary Cupit: 4063 La. 62, Clinton; 60; bench warrant
March 10
Andropolis Lee: 5895 Street A, No. 14, St. Francisville; possession or dealing unregistered or illegally, two counts possession of synthetic cannabis, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance, secretary to require periodical inspections, vehicle license
Kyle Bryant: 10458 Grant St., Clinton; 24; three bench warrants
Jerome Davis: 11719 Spring St., Clinton; 40; attempted second-degree murder
Justin Woods: 2433 Glenbrook Ave., Durham, North Carolina; 23; possession of stolen things, possession of marijuana, driver must be licensed, proper equipment, headlamps for motor vehicles
March 11
Dustin Bernard: 10565 Lifehouse St., St. James; resisting an officer with force, aggravated assault, criminal trespass
March 12
John Cropper: 655 S. 16th St., Baton Rouge; 39; DWI first offense
Jason Ferguson: 2458 Hatfield Lane, Jackson; 45; DWI first offense, simple obstruction of a roadway, open container
March 13
Casey Parker: 18750 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary; 42; two counts bench warrant
Charles Moten: 11699 Liberty Highway, Clinton; 40; remaining after forbidden, disturbing the peace intoxicated
Nekiya Parker: 764 Mangum St., Centreville, Mississippi; 19; introduction of contraband into a penal facility, malfeasance in office
March 15
Steven Nelson: 4041 La. 412, Clinton; 59; domestic abuse battery, illegal use of weapons
Marcus Hausey: 4107 Kleinpeter Lane, Ethel; 40; cyberstalking
March 16
Michelle Simmons: 4703 Prosperity St., St. Francisville; 42; possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia
Erin Pittman: 4303 Cooper Lane, Jackson; 29; expired license, security required
March 18
Bobby Dixon: 2112 Hatfield Road, Jackson; 55; bench warrant
Djon Blalock: 4602 Church St., Jackson; 29; simple assault
March 19
David Owens: 3072 Miss. 24, Centreville, Mississippi; 60; possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating with suspended license, tail lamps, bench warrant
March 20
Chelsie McClendon: 101135 Shannon Drive, Baton Rouge; 27; contributing to the delinquency of a minor, unlawful sale/purchase of tobacco, child desertion
March 21
Karen Whitfield: 4062 Church St., Jackson; 50; four counts bench warrants
Michael Crotwell: 10676 Fontenot Road, Denham Springs; age unavailable; fugitive warrant
Kagen Allen: 5805 Deer Creek Lane, Ethel; age unavailable; domestic abuse by strangulation
March 23
Geraldine Seymour: 8859 Folly Brown Road, Clinton; 20; fugitive warrant
Malcolm Harris: 1276 S. 17 St., Baton Rouge; 38; driving while intoxicated-third offense, operating a vehicle under suspension
Jonathon Sanders: 9007 La. 10, Clinton; 22; seven counts bench warrants
March 24
Christopher Ringo: 12089 Gross Road, Clinton; age unavailable; bench warrant
Lance Teer: 38336 Little Woods Drive, Denham Springs; 47; parole violation
Fredrick White: 10449 Roosevelt St., Clinton; 32; threatening public official
March 28
George Sheppard: 3850 La. 10, Jackson; 62; DWI-first offense, careless operation, operating a vehicle with a suspended license
Brant Garrett: 4089 Florida St., Zachary; 24; probation violation
Leo Steele: 313 Jones St., Pineville; 40; aggravated obstruction of highway
Carlus Crocklem: 12224 Mumford Drive, Baton Rouge; 45; DWI-first, careless operation, operating vehicle with suspended license, criminal sanctions, operating motor vehicle not covered for security, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, switched plates, failure to register, false certificates, view outward or inward through windshield or windows
March 29
Michael Minton: 2246 Midway Road, Slaughter; 49; violations of protective order, stalking, intimidating/impeding/or injuring witness
March 31
Leonard Ford: 7137 Richardson Loop, Jackson; 18; introduction of contraband into penal institute-attempt
April 2
Sierra Robertson: 11338 George Turner Road, St. Francisville; 30; two counts resisting an officer, aggravated assault on an officer
April 3
James Kirkham: 4012 Church St., Jackson; 45; simple assault
Jesse Clark: 21089 S. Frontage Road, Lacassine; 45; disturbing the peace
April 4
Mark Marchiafala: 309 Nub Road, Gloster, Mississippi; 70; threatening public officer
lrvin Green III: 2300 Dawson Road, Jackson; 52; five counts bench warrants
April 5
Jeremy Felder: 8112 W. Lakeside Drive, Ethel; 42; warrants
Jared Freeman: 124 First St., Opelousas; 29; fugitive
April 6
Farrah Ross: 9857 Street D, No. 40, St. Francisville; 41; introduction of contraband, malfeasance in office
April 7
Bethanie Ballard: 2425 Charles Drive, Jackson; 24; speeding, flight from an officer
Herman Williams: 2425 Charles Drive, Jackson; 33; possession of Schedule 1 drug with intent to distribute
Kimberly Dicks: 7535 La. 961, Clinton; 45; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment
April 8
Dominique Drake: 3830 Market St., Jackson; 50; reckless operation, felony aggravated flight, resisting an officer, felony obstruction of justice, driver must be licensed, simple possession, bench warrant
April 10
Cary Bilodeau: 7654 Peterson Road, Clinton; 53; domestic abuse battery
April 12
Nelwyn Jackson: 3360 Race St., Jackson; 30; cruelty to juveniles nonviolent
Bertha Obrian: 2867 Market St., Jackson; 39; improper supervision of a minor by parent
Jeremy Cooper: 2924 Bank St. Clinton; 34; driving under suspension, possession of stolen firearm, two counts possession of Schedule II with intent to distribute, two counts possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute, two counts illegal supplying a felon with firearm, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance, cruelty to a juvenile, distribution of drug paraphernalia
Antonio Moses: 7876 Pine St., Clinton; 45; computer-aided solicitation of a minor
April 14
Desmond Wilson: 65058 Elm St., Wilson; 50; bench warrant