The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail by Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter or Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office or Louisiana State Police from Oct. 15-Nov. 19.

Oct. 17

Jysyry Stewart: 1006 Kinler St., Luling; 22; fugitive warrant

Kimberly Freemyer: 1022 Leroy Coney Road, Magnolia, Mississippi; 28; malfeasance in office, introduction of contraband in penal institution, possession of alprazolam

Deshawn Seymore: 10406 Sligo Road, St. Francisville; 28; malfeasance in office, introduction of contraband in penal institution

Corente Anderson: 2896 North St., Jackson; 29; possession of Schedule II, bench warrant, introduction of contraband in penal institution

Oct. 18

Abby Sumerall: 10126 La. 959, Slaughter; 36; sentenced by court

Cherica Mills: 5983 Hardwood St., St. Francisville; 32; flight from an officer, operating vehicle with suspended license, maximum speed limit

Oct. 20

John Cutrer: 7313 Oak View St., Zachary; 49; home improvement by fraud, contractors: misapplication of payments prohibited

Oct. 21

Alexsis Watkins: 420 Hano Road, Independence; 25; theft under $1,000

Oct. 22

Kendra Soileau: 6026 La. 19, Ethel; 25; burglary, simple arson of inhabited dwelling, bench warrant

Billy Floyd: 4711 Blount Road, Baton Rouge; 39; simple burglary, simple arson, possession of firearm by felon

Brandon Janet: 6929 Bryce Canyon Road, Greenwell Springs; 40; theft over $1,000

Violenn Simmons: 10479 Roosevelt St., Clinton; 41; child support

Oct. 23

Mark Whitmore: 10414 La. 961, Clinton; 54; DWI-first, suspended license, possession of alcohol

Oct. 24

Brittany Dezendorf: 2533 La. 10, Clinton; 33; bench warrant

Oct. 25

Edward Smith: 10501 La. 431 Donaldsonville; 59; bench warrant

Oct. 26

Jessie Bell: 7627 Retama Terrace, Humble, Texas; 62; bench warrant

Justin Alleman: 5011 Alesis Drive, New Iberia; 28; felony theft

Oct. 28

Issac Nino: 904 E. Stonegate Drive, Mission, Texas; 25; DWI-first, open container, improper lane

Rodger Grubbs: 2825 Church of God Road, Springfield; 40; DWI-first; careless operation

Desmond Green: 3732 Miller Drive, Jackson; 33; possession of firearm by felon, obstruction of justice, bench warrant

Anthonie Whittington: 2209 Violet St., Jackson; 29; four counts bench warrant

Chelsie McClendon: 10113 Shannon Drive, Baton Rouge; 27; domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery, resisting arrest of officer, reckless operation with accident

Oct. 29

Myesha Jefferson: 2750 Millerville Road, Baton Rouge; 24; bench warrant

Oct. 30

Joni Franklin: 675 Fisher Road, Washington; 46; bench warrant

Adam Hadden: 2833 Dawson Road, Jackson; 47; possession of Schedule II

Wesley Vail: 3420 Jackson; 40; possession of Schedule II

Oct. 31

Johnathan Robertson: 6419 La. 953, Jackson; 33; possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II, theft under $1,000, obstruction of highway-aggravated

Nov. 1

Richard Delaughter: 1977 Trinity Church Lane, Jackson; 29; bench warrant

Nov. 2

Tammy Jimez: 12823 Polk-Brannon Road, St. Francisville; 46; simple battery of the infirm

Shanique Davis: 114 Pecan St., Ridgecrest; 27; malfeasance in office, introduction of contraband inside a penal institution

Nov. 3

Aaron Dixon: 23774 Joe May Road, Denham Springs; 45; bench warrant, simple burglary

Antonio Gilmore: 9780 Jones Vaughn Road, St. Francisville; 23; possession of synthetic cannabis Schedule 1, prohibited acts-distribution of drugs paraphernalia, tail lamps, require periodical inspections

Nov. 4

Chastity Johnson: 2958 Majestic Oaks Ave., Zachary; 24; simple battery

Alex Sholes: 111 Gatebriar St., Baton Rouge; 44; possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance; possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II, child support, expired license plate, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability

Kenard Matthews: 5942 La. 10, Jackson; 34; possession of ecstasy, view through windshield, security, require periodical inspections, operating with suspended license

Nov. 5

Chelsea Jones: 9027 Whitney Lane, Slaughter; 31; bench warrant

Amira Aulds: 3183 Dawson Road, Jackson; 34; simple burglary of inhabited dwelling

Michele Lee Smith: 2530 Carolyn Sue Drive, Jackson; 31; no license plate, failure to register vehicle, driver’s license suspended, no proof on insurance, expired motor vehicle insurance, open container

Nov. 6

David Tidwell: 2423 Tomb Drive, Jackson; 52; bench warrant

Jason Tubbs: 12237 La. 961, Clinton; 49; possession of methamphetamine, possession of ecstasy, possession of Schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance

Nov. 7

Calvin Jones: 14245 La. 421, St. Francisville; 39; operating a vehicle under suspension for certain prior offenses, false certificates, tint too dark

Nov. 8

Clifford Moreau: 6508 Comite Drive, Baker; 25; bench warrant

Nov. 9

Jaylon Davis: 5180 Burnett Road, St. Francisville; 24; cruelty to animals, aggravated cruelty to animals

Ron Tate: 425 La. 67 S., Slaughter; 54l fugitive warrant

Jaquaris McClendon: 11393 Knight Lane, Clinton; 25; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, turning movement, require signals

Nov. 10

Byron Bullock: 1418 Wilson Road, Osyka, Mississippi; 31; bench warrant, telephone communications, improper language, simple assault

Nov. 11

Patricia Winding: 3280 Miss. 24, Centreville, Mississippi; 50; introduction of contraband to penal facility, malfeasance in office

Nov. 13

Michelle Cummings: 8031 Solitude Road, St. Francisville; 31; bench warrant

Tyrone Johnson: 10557 Section Road, Port Allen; 31; domestic abuse battery

Nov. 14

David Sahr: 2027 Charles Drive, Jackson; 30; bench warrant

Brittany Ardoin: 19635 Plank Road, Zachary; 34; bench warrant

Nov. 15

Jessie Clark: 3728 La. 10, Jackson; 44; bench warrant

Lindsey Gautreau: 8048 Raleigh Drive, Ethel; 34; sentence by court

James Robinson: 3810 Sam Talbert Road, Clinton; 42; DWI-first, possession of alcohol

Nov. 16

Jerdarius Henry: 2490 La. 952, Jackson; 25; possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule 1 drug with intent to distribute, tail lamp, turning movement and required signals, prohibited acts-distribution of drugs or paraphernalia, expired license plate

Nov. 17

Damond Bernado: 5130 Fryer Ave., Greenwell Springs; 23; bench warrant

Nov. 19

Isadore Fields: 919 Glenbrook Drive, Denham Springs; 32; possession of marijuana, introduction of contraband in penal institution

Donnie Kirby: 12440 Milldale, Zachary; 46; DWI-first offense

