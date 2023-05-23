Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville and the East Feliciana Parish School Board recognized East Feliciana Public Schools’ Students of the Month at the board’s meeting April 4.
These students include Paisley Carter, Quad Area Head Start; Braelin Rogers, Clinton Elementary School; Andrew Brumfield, Jackson Elementary School; Luke Templet, Slaughter Elementary School; Brayson Smith, East Feliciana STEAM Academy; Haven Bryant, East Feliciana Middle School; and Micah Hodges, East Feliciana High School.