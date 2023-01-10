Members elected to the East Feliciana Parish School Board took their oath of office from East Feliciana Clerk of Court David Dart on Dec. 20 at the East Feliciana Parish School Board Office in Clinton.
They will officially take office Jan. 1.
Members of the board will continue to drive and support the work of #HomegrownPride, East Feliciana Public Schools' five-year strategic plan, a news release said. Through the work of this plan, all East Feliciana Public Schools showed growth in their School Performance Score and East Feliciana Public Schools was the top district statewide for growth in students scoring mastery and above on state assessments during the 2021-2022 school year.
Additionally, East Feliciana Public Schools was the top district in the region for growth in District Performance Score and one of just 20 districts statewide earning an A for student growth, the release said.