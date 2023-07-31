The East Feliciana Police Jury held a rare special meeting July 27 to correct an oversight that delayed major repairs to a section of Midway Road.
Jury President Louis Kent said the agenda for the jury’s July 17 meeting called for a discussion of the repairs, rather than calling for a vote to actually spend money for the project.
Two long stretches of the road, which runs northwest from Slaughter to La. 955, developed into massive road failures, about which Juror Richard Oliveaux has called to the jury’s attention for several months.
Jurors, with two absent, voted to spend $6,443 for soil cement and a water truck rental to attempt repairs near the Midway’s intersection with La. 955 and Greenbriar Road.
Public Works Director Gwen McCoy said jury employees will use a machine the jury purchased several years ago to grind up the road bed in one 1,300-foot stretch that encompasses the two pothole-strewn areas.
Twenty-six tons of soil cement will then be spread and mixed in the road material to form a hard surface that may be topped with crushed limestone or gravel.
McCoy said the work was scheduled for July 31. Oliveaux said he wanted to see the repairs made before school starts.
The jury has decided it does not have enough money available for a major overlay project this year.
On another matter, the jury voted to send letters of support to the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration on behalf of East Feliciana Parish Gas District 2, which is applying for federal grants to replace its existing PVC gas mains with more durable polyethylene pipe.
The district is asking for $20 million to replace 90 miles of pipe, $10 million for 45 miles or $5 million to replace 25% of its PVC pipe.
The district is asking for three separate grants in hopes of getting at least one of them, jurors said.
The grant program is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act that President Joe Biden got through Congress last year.