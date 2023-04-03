With some 120 people sitting in the audience Monday night, the East Feliciana Police Jury went into a closed-door meeting for 20 minutes, and when members returned, took no action on the proposed Harmony Health Behavioral Health Center in Clinton.
The executive session apparently was held for a legal issue: the hearing scheduled the next day in district court over the lawsuit that Harmony Health filed against the Police Jury for not issuing the needed building permits.
The Police Jury did, however, allow public comment after Monday's executive session.
"I live three driveways down from it and I don’t want it," resident Shontel Fayard said. "There’s our safety, our peace and quiet. And it’s so close — aren’t these things normally very far away from houses? Not to mention what it will do to our property value."
State Sen. Caleb Seth Kleinpeter, who represents a nine-parish district, said there should be regulations on how far a facility like this one should be from a home or school.
“Even though it’s privately owned, it’s funded by the state,” he said. “So the state should have some regulations.”
At Tuesday's hearing, the judge was expected to decide whether Harmony Health gets a permit to move forward with renovations. If they do, the property will have to be rezoned.
The Louisiana Citizen Advocacy Group, a statewide group based in Baton Rouge, said it stands with Clinton residents.
“What we’re going to do is determine who votes for, who votes against, and make sure that every constituent in East Feliciana is made aware of how they voted for it,” said Christopher Alexander, a representative for the advocacy group.
The 118-bed facility would house what the Louisiana Department of Health has called “patients with severe mental illness who have aggressive/difficult behavioral issues.”
The facility would take over the former Grace Nursing Home on Grace Lane. Members of the Police Jury told opponents at a March 6 meeting that they are also opposed to the plans.
Last year, state health officials issued a request for information from private treatment providers to house between 50 and 118 severely and persistently mentally ill adults who were civilly committed — the legal process for placing a person in a mental hospital, even against their will. The proposal does not call for housing criminally convicted patients. The department partnered with Harmony Health to convert a nursing home on Sumrall Drive in Baton Rouge, but scrapped plans after community outcry.
Harmony Health then purchased the East Feliciana nursing home from Grace-Clinton Properties LLC for $1.6 million. Collis Temple III represented the buyer.
At a planning and zoning committee meeting on March 28, about 100 residents gathered to register concerns over safety and zoning issues.
“I don’t want to look over my shoulder in my own backyard,” said Matthew Richards, who lives about 20 yards from the proposed facility. “No peace of mind. That’s no longer a home.”
“I live right next door to the facility. When they escape they’ll run into my property,” resident Amy Holladay said.
“I’m very concerned about the impact on public safety,” said East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis.“It’s going to be a big problem with the level of staff I have. Not just escapes, but what’s going on inside. I can’t afford to hire more people."
Residents say the facility is not planning to implement strong enough security measures, and point to a letter Harmony Health’s law firm sent to 20th Judicial District Attorney Samuel D’Aquila stating the facility would have “security equivalent to the security provided in nursing homes affording long term care for Alzheimer’s patients and patients with other debilitating dementia conditions," including 24-hour guards and anti-climb perimeter fencing.
“There is no requirement for razor wire, barbed wire or other enclosure materials that tend to provide the appearance of a penal facility,” the letter says.
At the March 28 meeting, opponents said they’re not against a mental health facility in general, but don’t understand why it has to be on Grace Lane.
“There’s plenty of state land they could put it on,” Travis said.
Jimmie Sanders, a 77-year-old lifelong Clinton resident, said Collis Temple Jr. should put the facility on his own property.
“You wouldn’t want it in your neighborhood, so don’t try to throw that on us,” Sanders said.
The Grace Nursing Home was built before the parish adopted zoning, and the property is currently zoned as agricultural, because that’s what everything was automatically zoned once the city instated zoning in 2008.
Some say the property should be zoned to require fences and 24/7 security. However, the Police Jury requires such zoned sites to be accessible by an arterial street, which Grace Lane is not.
Holladay and others also voiced concerns that the patients would be in danger in the event of a fire.
“One wing of the hospital is 25 feet from the road," Holladay said. "It’s a very close, narrow, curvy dead-end street. If there’s a fire in the facility, patients are going to burn.”
The Planning and Zoning Committee said if the Police Jury decides to approve the facility, Harmony Health will have to submit plans to be rezoned.
Harmony Behavioral Health, in its lawsuit against the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury and building official Jeff Williams, accuses the parish of improperly denying construction permits.
Harmony Health entered an agreement with the Louisiana Department of Health to provide 118 beds starting June 1, in order for the state to move patients from an overcrowded Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System facility in Jackson.
Because of the deadline, Harmony Health asks in the lawsuit that the Policy Jury immediately issue a construction permit for renovations.