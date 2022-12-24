Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville and the East Feliciana Parish School Board recognized East Feliciana Public Schools’ Students of the Month at the board’s meeting Dec. 6.
These students include Harper Grace Williams, Quad Area Head Start; Lavira Ragland, Clinton Elementary School; Ja’Neisha Harris, Jackson Elementary School; Lucy Leggett, Slaughter Elementary School; Da’Vonne Williams, East Feliciana STEAM Academy; Marcus Cannon, East Feliciana Middle School; Jakira Wilson, East Feliciana Enrichment Academy; and De’Andre Duncan, East Feliciana High School.
“We are proud to recognize the hard work and achievement of each of these students and their families,” Netterville said. “Our students are the reason we have homegrown pride in East Feliciana Public Schools.”