Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville and the East Feliciana Parish School Board recognized East Feliciana public schools’ Students of the Month at the board’s meeting on Tuesday, May 9.
These students include Karson Landry, Quad Area Head Start; Joshyra Spears, Clinton Elementary School; Lila Herrin, Jackson Elementary School; James Cobb, Slaughter Elementary School; Genesis Cortez, East Feliciana STEAM Academy; Kariah Dunn, East Feliciana Middle School; and Samaya Williams, East Feliciana High School.
“We are proud to recognize the hard work and achievement of each of these students and their families,” Netterville said. “Our students are the reason we have homegrown pride in East Feliciana public schools.”