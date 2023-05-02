Fifth grade students from Clinton Elementary, Jackson Elementary and Slaughter Elementary visited the East Feliciana STEAM Academy on April 6 to learn about the program from EF STEAM's Founding Students and participate in a STEM learning experience.
EF STEAM is accepting applications for students who will be in sixth and seventh grade during the 2023-24 school year.
EF STEAM is a complete academic program focused on hands on, project-based learning, including an aquaponics lab and STEM classes offered in partnership with LSU. Students have opportunities to enroll in accelerated courses and earn high school credit during seventh and eighth grade.
Applications are due May 12 and are available online at bit.ly/efsteam23.