An election-year road overlay project vanished in an instant when East Feliciana Parish police jurors learned the jury’s garbage collection fund is teetering on insolvency, a July 17 discussion revealed.
The public also learned that a committee of jurors and employees decided that no recommendation will be made to appoint a parish manager for the remainder of the year.
The parish manager announcement sparked backlash from Juror Richard Oliveaux, as well as from an applicant for the job and the brother of two applicants.
“We’re kicking the can down the road,” Oliveaux said, complaining that the jury has not acted to replace former Parish Manager Joseph Moreau, who left in January.
“I don’t understand this at all,” Oliveaux said in frustration.
Jury President Louis Kent named Jurors Ronald Johnson, Chrissie O’Quin and Kyle Fleniken, as well as interim Parish Manager Yamesha Harris, Public Works Director Gwen McCoy and financial adviser Mack Herrod to a committee to interview applicants and recommend someone to the full jury.
Fleniken said the jury received seven applications, and the group decided three of them did not meet the qualifications to be parish manager. Two declined to be interviewed and the committee interviewed two, former Parish Manager John “J.R.” Rouchon and his brother, Tony Rouchon.
Fleniken said the group decided to advertise for a pool of applicants that could be considered by the jurors who begin new four-year terms in January.
“There is no reason not to pick a parish manager,” John Rouchon told the jury, saying the panel had an applicant who “could have walked in and started working on things.”
He said one thing he would change immediately is allowing jury employees to hang out for long periods of time at a Clinton business that serves breakfast.
Rouchon said the jury’s problems start in the main office.
He also criticized the decision not to fill the position because of the uncertainty of whether the person would retain the job next year. He said that should be up to the person who applied and was hired.
Tony Rouchon did not join in the conversation, but his and John Rouchon’s brother, Chris, said the jury lacks the leadership needed to run the parish’s operations.
He said a “clique” of jury employees delays work to garner overtime pay, while other decisions waste the jury’s money.
As an example, Chris Rouchon said the jury let a piece of leased equipment that broke down to sit idle for a week, instead of calling the owner to retrieve it and have it repaired.
The jury had gathered about $2.8 million from various sources for the overlay project, which was to have given eight of the nine jurors about 2 miles of asphalt overlay work in their districts. The lowest bid for the project was $3.6 million, however.
While a decision was pending on reducing the scope of the project, the Finance Committee learned that the Solid Waste Fund, which pays for household garbage collection and other types of waste disposal, likely will be out of money by the end of the year, committee Chair Chris Hall said.
“I can only give you the information when I get it,” Hall said of his move to notify jurors of the dilemma after his committee met earlier this month.
Several years ago, the jury “borrowed” a total of $1.925 million from the Solid Waste Fund for the jury’s general fund and road and bridge fund, according to the discussion.
To correct the impending garbage collection deficit, the jury decided to transfer $1.425 million from the road and bridge fund to the solid waste fund and another $500,000 from road and bridges to solid waste, by way of the general fund.
Some of the borrowing resulted from expenses incurred in recovering from two hurricanes and an ice storm, jurors said, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency is expected to reimburse the jury at some point.
District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla said the jury is obligated to repay the loans, because the taxes that fund the solid waste fund are dedicated for garbage and debris collection and disposal.
D’Aquilla said, if he had been asked, he would have recommended against borrowing the money.
The taxes were approved by the voters in 2014, and are coming up for renewal. A decision on calling an election is scheduled for Aug. 21.
The jury also accepted the committee’s recommendation to put $5,000 per month from the general fund into the criminal court fund, which the jury is responsible for maintaining.
In other action, the jury:
- Voted to ban the sale of the herb kratom in the parish, disregarding pleas from several Livingston and East Baton Rouge Parish residents who said it is beneficial in helping people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and other health issues.
- Agreed to sell an old furniture store it bought several years ago to Julie D’Aquilla for $170,000. Hers was the only bid received for the building, which the jury purchased for $125,000 for Sheriff Jeff Travis to use as offices. Those plans fell through.
- Accepted a quote of $46,000 from Civil Construction LLC to rebuild a bridge on Bennett Road that has been closed for about four years.
- Learned that state inspectors had ordered the jury to close a wooden bridge on Carruth Road.