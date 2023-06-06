Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System has been selected as a recipient of the 2023 Keep Louisiana Beautiful trash receptacle grant program, providing for the installation of 10 trash receptacles at ELMHS and Admissions Special Security Area campus in Jackson.
As a grant requirement, ELMHS will perform a post-installation litter scan and compare the data collected to preliminary scan results. Data will be shared with the public once available.
“Recent data collected by Keep Louisiana Beautiful shows a reduction of litter by 56% in areas where trash receptacles are properly installed and maintained,” said KLB Executive Director Susan Russell. “One of our organization’s key initiatives is to help build infrastructure that supports clean, beautiful communities. Funding trash receptacles is one way we do that. Congratulations to Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System for being selected as a 2023 grant recipient.”
KLB has distributed 879 receptacles to 98 organizations in 40 Louisiana parishes this year with funding from the State of Louisiana and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor.