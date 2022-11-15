The Evergreen Baptist Church will celebrate 160 years as a church family on Sunday, Nov. 20.
It will be held at 1 p.m. at the Evergreen Baptist Church, 4140 La. 955 West, Ethel.
Little Zion Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, pastored by the Rev. Marcus Jackson will be special guest. The church is inviting the community, friends, and family of the church, along with any former members to attend.
For 160 years, the Evergreen Baptist Church has been a pillar in the East Feliciana Community. It was organized by 32 individuals in 1862, one year prior to the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Since its inception, its members have served in fields such as criminal justice, medicine and education.
The mission of the church is to grow people, engage the loss, and serve the community.