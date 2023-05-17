During February and March, Layne Langley, of the LSU AgCenter, conducted the Small Changes, Healthy Habits Program at the East Feliciana Extension Office in Clinton.
East Feliciana Parish and West Feliciana Parish residents looking to make healthy long-term changes in both diet and physical activity registered for the four-week program.
Participants learned how to set goals to make small, healthy changes in food and physical activity behaviors during the Small Changes and Physical Activity session.
They reviewed what a habit is and how habits can promote health or be unhealthy. The participants were taught the three-step series of events that leads to habit initiation and how to make or change a habit. The benefits of being physically active were mentioned, along with guidelines that adults get 150 minutes-300 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity. The participants worked on goal setting and habit planning, then sampled two kinds of infused water.
At the Pantry Makeover session, the participants learned to read the nutrition facts label to make healthy food choices and how to stock their pantry, refrigerator and freezer to make healthier options easier. The participants learned the traffic light method for categorizing foods when shopping and eating. The group discussed food quality and reviewed the sell by, use by, and best by dates on products. Half the group assembled Waldorf Salad while the other half made a seasoning blend for all participants.
For the third session, participants visited Sullivan’s Grocery Store in Clinton where Langley guided them through the aisles comparing and contrasting products. The tour was designed to teach how to make informed decisions on buying products. Participants heard from Produce Manager J’Sun and from butcher Ronald Byrd.
During Cooking & Knife Skills, the participants identified how meals can be prepared more healthfully and economically using basic culinary skills. They learned about knives and how to slice, dice, julienne, mince and peel various types of vegetables. Participants reviewed stewing, simmering, poaching and braising. The participants practiced prepping vegetables, then sampled them with a Homemade Ranch Seasoning Dip made in class.
For information about the Small Changes, Healthy Habits Program or other nutrition programs conducted by the LSU AgCenter, contact Layne Langley at (225) 635-3614 or (225) 683-3101 or at lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu