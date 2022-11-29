Christmas activities will be found in abundance in the Felicianas.
Organizations having holiday events include:
- Hemingbough, near St. Francisville, will be hosting its annual holiday brass concert by the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Tickets may be purchased online at brso.org.
- The Angola Rodeo will have an arts and craft festival Saturday, Dec. 3. The tickets are $5 a person. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For tickets, call (225) 655-2307 or (225) 655-2030 or visit www.angolarodeo.com. Tickets also will be sold the day of the event.
- Slaughter Fire Department announced the Christmas parade will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at Slaughter Town Hall. Lineup is at 2 p.m. at Slaughter Charter School. All participants must have their own throws. All horses must have proof of negative Coggins test. All bands, floats, horses, cars and firetrucks are welcome.
- Everyone is invited to a Holy St. John's program at 2 p.m. Dec. 11 hosted by Phillip's Masonic Lodge No. 238 and Progressive Chapter No. 186 OES. The service will be held at Union Baptist Church, 17038 La. 67, Norwood, pastored by the Rev. Jesse Williams.
Also, Clinton and West Feliciana will hold Christmas festivals.
Clinton Christmas
Clinton will be hosting “A Southern Christmas” to celebrate the start of the holiday season. The celebration will be held Friday, Dec. 2 beginning at 5 p.m. on Main Street.
The Holly Jolly Fun Run and Walk will be 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 starting at Courthouse Square, Clinton. Registration is $10. Participants will be given jingle bells for their shoes and a T-shirt. The course will be lit with candles. Visit townofclintonla.com or phone (225) 683-5472 for entry forms. Mail completed forms to P.O. Box 148, Clinton, LA 70822.
A lighting of the Christmas tree on Courthouse Square will follow the run. Carolers will be on hand and a Christmas movie will be shown for kids.
Many businesses in Clinton will be open, offering various specials like signature drinks, sweet treats and activities for kids.
Photo opportunities with Santa and The Grinch, will be available as well as magic reindeer food and human food.
Christmas in the Country
In West Feliciana, St. Francisville's Christmas in the Country will be underway, as well at the West Feliciana High playoff football game. Because of the game on Friday, events originally set for Friday will be held Thursday, town officials announced Saturday. A pep rally for the football team will be held on Thursday, also.
Thursday, Dec. 1
10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: annual wreath sale, Old Benevolent Society Building, 11738 Ferdinand St., or eventbrite.com
5:30 p.m.: Music on the Porch, Bains Elementary School Choir at Town Hall
6 p.m. Lighting of the Town Christmas tree and fireworks with the football team participating at Town Hall
6:15 p.m.: WFHS cheerleaders, and dance and flag teams lead pep rally at Town Hall
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Peep into Our Holiday Homes, along Ferdinand and Royal streets. Houses will be marked.
6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Live Nativity, with cookies and crafts at First Baptist Church, corner of U.S. 61 and La. 10
6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.: Jungle Bell Mingle, live music on Commerce Street. Day Trip will perform at 6:30 p.m. and The Bucket List at 8:30 p.m.
7 p.m.: Lighting of West Feliciana Parish Hospital, drive-through lights and decorations from Burnett Road into the hospital campus. Cookies and cocoa available.
Saturday, Dec. 3
7:30 a.m.: Community Prayer Breakfast at United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, Fidelity Street
8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.: Breakfast with Santa, Jackson Hall, 11621 Ferdinand St. Santa pictures, crafts, breakfast and entertainment by West Feliciana High dancers and cheerleaders. Tickets at eventbrite.com.
8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.: Rudolph Run 5K and Donner Dash 1-mile Fun Run: Parker Park. Music included. Sign up at eventbrite.com.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Music in Parker Park
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Artists in the Park. All items for sale are handmade.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Quilt Show hosted by the Feliciana Stitchers. Stocking stuffers and tickets for a Christmas quilt raffle may be purchased at the show. Proceeds go to the West Feliciana Parish Food Bank.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Friends of the Library Tour of Homes. Tickets available at the West Feliciana Library, Birds of a Feather, the tour homes or eventbrite.com.
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Polar Express Train along Ferdinand Street. Starts and ends at Town Hall.
6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Hymn Singing
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: A Jane Austen Christmas at Audubon State Historic Site
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Peep into Our Holiday Homes, along Ferdinand and Royal streets. Houses will be marked.
6 p.m.: Sounds of the Season Concert and Dessert Reception, featuring Ivan Griffin and Calandria Allen at Grace Church. Tickets at eventbrite.com.
Sunday, Dec. 4
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Artists in the Park. All items for sale are handmade.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Quilt Show hosted by the Feliciana Stitchers. Stocking stuffers and tickets for a Christmas quilt raffle may be purchased at the show. Proceeds go to the West Feliciana Parish Food Bank.
Noon to 2 p.m.: Music in Parker Park. Blu Rouge will play at the gazebo.
2 p.m.: Christmas Parade along Ferdinand and Commerce streets.
All weekend
Christmas trees in Parker Park decorated by students of Bains Elementary and Bains Lower Elementary and Colorful Chandeliers created by Bains Elementary students.
Gingerbread Man Scavenger Hunt: Kids can get a board from the library or the Historical Society Museum/Visitor Center. Search for a hidden gingerbread man in 21 shops. Find him and get a stamp. 15 or more stamps earns a T-shirt, while supplies last.
Dec. 16: Cocktails and Caroling, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., shop local businesses with cocktails, 6:30 p.m., caroling in Parker Park.