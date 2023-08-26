Questions about the state of the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury’s financial picture came up again with a suggestion during the body’s Aug. 21 meeting to replace the jury’s treasurer.
Interim Parish Manager Yamesha Harris announced she was making some inter-office personnel changes and asked jurors to appoint employee Nikki Cheatham as interim treasurer and to begin advertising for applicants interested in the permanent position.
Julie Gardner has been the jury’s treasurer since July 2020, but the discussion after Harris made her request did not touch on whether Gardner has been moved out of the job.
Gardner declined comment about the matter other than to say she had not been removed as treasurer.
In July, jurors learned that the Solid Waste Fund, which pays for garbage collection and disposal, was running out of money, and the jury voted to use money allocated for an election-year road overlay program to repay “loans” made from the garbage fund several years ago.
In earlier meetings, jurors have discussed about utility late fees charged to the parish because invoices were not processed within the grace periods.
The jury advertised for treasurer applicants earlier this year but took no action to hire anyone.
Jury President Louis Kent said it would not be fair to hire a new treasurer with only four months remaining on the jurors’ terms, when a new appointment will be required in January.
Juror Richard Oliveaux complained that an interim appointment or advertising to fill a vacancy had not gone before the Personnel Committee, and he questioned whether anyone other than Cheatham would be interested in taking over the post.
“We’re grasping for air, somehow,” Oliveaux observed.
Kent shut down the discussion without a resolution.
Road repairs debated
Jurors also clashed with Slaughter Mayor Janis Landry and some residents of East Avenue over repairs to the road.
A formal agreement to possibly share costs for repairing the street was up for discussion, but Juror Chris Hall said that although East Avenue is partly within the corporate limits, the entire length is a parish road.
He said the jury could grind up the road’s asphalt and mix soil cement into the roadbed to establish a solid base. He proposed topping the road with limestone or gravel after that.
Landry and the residents balked at putting gravel or limestone on the surface, however, and, Juror Jackson McCray successfully moved to get an engineering report on the needed repairs.
The substitute motion angered Hall, and he abruptly left the meeting.
Special election called
On another matter, jurors called a Nov. 18 special election on the question of renewing three sales taxes and one property tax that were approved 10 years ago.
The first proposition seeks renewal of a three-fourths percent sales tax primarily dedicated to garbage collection in the parish but with provisions to use surpluses for road and bridge and general fund expenses.
The second propositions asks voters to renew a quarter-cent sales tax with the same split among the solid waste, general and and road and bridge funds.
The third proposal seeks renewal of a separate one-cent sales tax with revenues divided among the Police Jury and five municipalities. The proposition calls for the Police Jury to use the money for roads and bridges and for the municipalities to use it for streets and sidewalks.
The fourth proposition asks voters to renew a 3-mill property tax for the parish health unit, with any surpluses to be split 90 percent for roads and bridges and 10 percent for general fund expenses.
In other action, the jury:
- Set a Sept. 5 public hearing on a proposed ordinance to limit the discharge of firearms on public roads and near homes.
- Levied property taxes for 2023 at 3 mills for the health unit operations, 2.5 mills for the Audubon Regional Library, 1.380 mills for municipalities and 2.770 for the jury.
- Changed the second meeting next month from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19 because of a conflict with a regional Police Jury Association meeting.
- Accepted a $105,720 quote from Civil Construction LLC to replace a dilapidated bridge on Bennett Road with a low-water crossing and allocated $300,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money to replace a bridge of Carruth Road that the state ordered closed last month.
- Heard McCray’s report that a cost estimate to overlay Lathers Lane, the subject of recent complaints, would be nearly $1 million and out of the jury’s financial reach. In addition, residents would have to foot the bill to install or replace culverts in order for repairs to last, he said.