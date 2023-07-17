Through scripture, music, crafts, food, fun and fellowship, the gospel was shared with members and visitors during Vacation Bible School at the First Baptist Church in Jackson.
“Victory in Jesus” was the theme at the July 10-14 evening gatherings. Children from the area numbering up to 55 and in age groups from pre-K to teens/senior youth attended. They learned Bible verses, lessons and about spreading the gospel while helping others.
Numerous adults helped as teachers, assistants to head cook Patricia Stevens and also led a variety of other activities.
There was also a class for adults, said VBS director Carla Brown.
The Rev. Joe Nesom shared a lesson, answered questions and led all in prayer as part of the opening program each evening. He was also followed by one or more members of a mission team from the First Baptist Church of St. Francisville. They told of their latest visit to the impoverished Haitian workers in the Dominican Republic to help meet their “innumerable, physical, medical and spiritual needs.”
Mission team members who spoke were team leaders Leslie and Rodney Cooper, spiritual leader Jerome Matherne, youth team members Mattie Owens, Rylee Owens and Rowdy Anthony and music/worship leader Joni Owens who also served as a music teacher for VBS.
Their mission trip was from June 17-25. They explained that although the conditions for the mostly Haitian immigrant workers with their families in the remote villages were very poor, the conditions were better than what they had left in Haiti. The mission workers went to villages, called “bateys,” located in the thousands of acres of sugar cane fields north of La Romana, they said. The offering collected during the week of VBS will support this mission work.
The enthusiasm shown by the children, youth and adults during VBS made it evident the weeklong program was a success, Brown said.