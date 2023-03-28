On March 11, on the grounds surrounding the Oakley barn, close to 100 new and longtime members of the Friends of Oakley joined in a catfish fry and picnic at Audubon State Historic Site.
Rachel Howell, events chair for the Friends of Oakley Board, set up a space where the attendees could eat catfish, hushpuppies, potato salad and desserts. Torches illuminated the entrance to the picnic area, and picnic tables with red-and-white checkered tablecloths filled the inner area.
Mark Dauer, membership chair, and Peggy Gammill, treasurer, set up a table at the edge of the entrance to the picnic area. People who attended this free, public event could join or renew their memberships to the Friends of Oakley.
Anyone who wishes to join the Friends of Oakley can visit www.friendsofoakley.org or go to the Friends of Oakley Facebook page. The recent newsletter, which has a membership form in it, is available at the West Feliciana Public Library, Conundrum Books and Puzzles, Audubon Market and the West Feliciana Historical Society Museum. Any questions or comments may be sent to thefriendsofoakley@gmail.com.