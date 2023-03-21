Gaynell Brady had a love for her grandmother mixed with a curiosity to fully know her “Mama Belle” and the generations that came before her. Brady made a return trip to St. Francisville on Saturday, March 4, to share her journey and show other African American families how to make their own journeys home.
Brady operates Our Mammy’s History and Genealogy, and for more than a decade she has been helping Black people from Louisiana discover not just the names that fill out the family tree but also the details that show how one's ancestors contributed and survived. It’s important, she said, so “future generations can understand what was sacrificed and be inspired by all the ancestors have accomplished in the face of adversity.”
Brady started Our Mammy's History in 2013 to honor the legacy of those who sacrificed their lives to take care of others.
“Every seed planted in Louisiana soil blossoms in classrooms, libraries and museums,” she said. "My grandmother's sacrifices are acknowledged with every presentation and will never be forgotten."
Brady took a step back in time during a workshop at the West Feliciana Parish Library. She wore period garb and brought a collection of artifacts and stacks of records detailing her research.
She might consider herself somewhat of a sleuth, but the clues to discovering family history are often in plain sight. They include newspaper archives, vital records, books, church files and cemeteries. “It's as simple as that; some cemeteries we have tons of records,” Brady said. “Or talk to the grave diggers. A lot of times the grave diggers at the cemetery know more than the caretakers about where a person is buried, because they're the ones that have been integrated into cemeteries.”
Brady pieced together Mama Belle’s life and history with census records, church history, newspapers and cemeteries. In the process, she traced her own family from New Orleans, Terrebonne Parish, the Felicianas and Pointe Coupee Parish. Before her family settled in the New Orleans area, they had been in Des Allemands.
A sawmill was a crucial draw when her family lived in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes, and that line of work led backward to Clinton, where earlier generations of her family lived and worked until the Clinton sawmill closed. She later visited East and West Feliciana and crossed the river finding clues and records in Pointe Coupee.
Earlier generations were in the Alexandria area, and Brady has records that go far enough back to list family members on plantation inventory with individual monetary value assigned to their names. Sobering, but a valuable part of her family’s journey and story.
“Remember, I said I don't want you to be a genealogist. I want you to be a family historian,” Brady said.
She has read countless newspapers, visited historical sites, and she encouraged workshop participants to do the same. “Please research your ancestors in the newspapers; they're in there, Brady said.
"I also want you to look at museum to historical sites, and please volunteer if you can. I always say nobody can tell you ancestor stories better than you can.”
Brady’s attire and tribute to Mama Belle became more fitting as the presentation ended. “I get that question a lot, because I'm dressed today in the early 1900s,” she said. “I'm telling my little sister’s story; it's just different time periods. And nobody knows my grandmother's story better than I do.”
For more on Brady’s life and work, visit https://ourmammys.com.