The Greater Baton Rouge Model Railroaders' Jackson collection has expanded to include more trains and model cars thanks to a donation from a longtime collector.
The group, which formed in 1986, has had a home in Jackson since 2003.
It started with the band building in the old Jackson High School, but through the years has grown. In mid-March, it even took on the last pieces of the most recent acquisitions: trains and model cars from the collection of the late Gordon Pugh, donated by his wife Camilla Pugh.
Pugh’s railroad setup adds a third outdoor area for the club, and the cars add another feature in the second of the buildings the club uses.
All sizes welcome
The group is unusual in that most railroad clubs concentrate on a particular scale of model train — typically HO. But at the headquarters in Jackson, all popular American models are on display.
Member Andy Martin said, “From the very, very tiniest, to the trains that you saw on the outdoor garden railroad, that's called G scale. And if you get any bigger than that, you can actually ride on them.”
“We have two big layouts in here," Martin said as he entered the first building. "One is HO, and one is O. HO actually means half O, so the trains you see on the HO layout are half the size of those on the one next to it.”
These two layouts have many tracks and many scenes set up. The larger scale has three layers of bridges and sports a swamp at one end.
Large controllers run the trains, but a handheld wireless unit the club owns can control up to 99 trains at the same time.
The HO layout can handle up to six trains running at the same time.
The Pugh collection
In the room with the O and HO layouts, some of the cars from the Gordon Pugh collection live. Pugh owned 83 Franklin Mint and Danbury Mint model automobiles. Thirty were passed on to friends and family upon his death in 2009.
The rest, along with the trains, took a long route of being boxed up as donations to different children’s groups in town and stored for more than a decade. The buildings for the train layout were even broken at a kid’s event, something the Pugh family and the railroad club didn’t know until they reclaimed the items recently, Martin said.
He said, “A lot of our members stepped up, volunteered to take broken buildings home, rebuild them, fix them. And as of today (March 11), the last two structures went out on the layout. They're all rebuilt as of today.”
The last two were the Ferris wheel and a carousel. Martin said, “The Ferris wheel was in the worst condition of everything. I thought it was a lost cause. It was in 100 pieces. It was terrible. But one of our members undertook to do it. He kept it for a couple of months. And he restored that Ferris wheel.”
On a recent sunny Saturday, member Bob Miller was prepping his steam train.
“There's nothing electric about them," Martin said. "They have boilers, you fill them with water, you build a fire under them (using butane). They make steam. And that's what makes the locomotive go.”
The trains sport tiny details including a working fingertip-sized steam gauge. Once the pressure hits the proper setting, the trains set off with steam billowing.
Miller’s train was built with tiny strips of wood he purchased from craft stores. Martin joked that building from scratch was a different hobby, not one he participates in.
However, over in the large garden train layout, a scale model of Stonehenge represents Martin’s building skills.
Outdoor displays
Outdoors, a garden layout shines. The main section is 20 years old, and on this March day was not in full splendor. In a month or so, the plants should be back to green and the small crepe myrtles, donated by the Louisiana Bonsai Club, should start to bloom.
From the main section, a train passes under some steps into the newer section.
Ground was broken for it on Oct. 5. It displays the Pugh collection’s G-scale train and buildings. The repaired houses, offices and fair rides are in their spots around the tracks.
The older section has various buildings, added by different members. An adobe Mexican village sits on the end opposite Stonehenge.
In 2007, a large thunderstorm led to a retaining wall on the garden collapsing, but all has been rebuilt. Repairs, snow, creatures (feral cats are messing with Stonehenge currently) and regular maintenance are all a part of keeping a garden layout.
Toy train layout
The final building houses the “Toy Train” layout and others. It has about four different scales and the layouts are filled with humor.
A drive-in movie theater plays Godzilla movies. A dragon and a plane crash are in another spot. The large layout in this building features lots of buttons, which allow visitors to cause actions to happen in buildings.
Lots of model trains are on display, including a large metal train owned by Jackson resident LeRoy Harvey, who’s been a benefactor for the club, and a wooden train owned by Martin and his wife that was constructed by a prisoner at Angola.
To join or participate
The club holds an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.
Martin said, “It's free admission to come. And we host birthday parties, and we don't charge for those either. … We're here to promote model railroading. A donation box is available, but we don't ask for anything.”
New members are welcome. Martin said the group would love to see younger members. Participation is open to all ages, but membership is held in the parent’s name and a parent must attend with the child until the child reaches age 18.
Visit the group at www.greaterbrrailroaders.com or www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064488798054 for details.
Special event
On April 1, a car show will be held at the railroad clubhouse from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Martin said the organizer is expecting about 200 cars for the event and several thousand attendees. Food trucks, arts and crafts, and live music will be a part of the day. Entry is $5 or a donation for the Jackson Food Bank, which is in the same set of buildings. More information is on the group’s Facebook page.