Tensions among members surfaced April 17 during a sometimes contentious East Feliciana Parish Police Jury meeting.
Near the end of the meeting, jury President Louis Kent angrily chastised Juror Richard Oliveaux for questioning why no action has been taken on naming a permanent parish manager.
After trying to cut off Oliveaux’s comments, Kent said the jury has six months to make a decision and he would not be forced into doing something he was not ready to do.
Former Parish Manager Joseph Moreau last worked during the first week of January, and the jury named Yamesha Harris as interim parish manager on Feb. 6. She had been serving as jury secretary and assistant parish manager.
The jury advertised for applications from people interested in the job, but no public discussion on the number and names of the applicants has been held.
Kent said Harris is doing a good job and only two jurors, Oliveaux and Vice President Chrissie O’Quin, are calling for action on the applicants.
“They have certain people they want to be parish manager. One of them doesn’t live in the parish,” Kent said, an apparent reference to former Zachary Mayor David Amrhein, who could meet the residency requirement by simply moving to the parish and registering to vote in East Feliciana.
Oliveaux said the jury, to be fair to the applicants, should at least interview them, while O’Quin said Kent has no idea whom she wants to be parish manager.
Earlier in the meeting, Finance Committee Chair Chris Hall sparked a lengthy discussion by revealing that the jury has been late in paying some of its bills, particularly utility bills, and at least one bank account was overdrawn.
Hall accepted some of the blame for the financial irregularities, saying he has not been able to come to the office to review stacks of checks and invoices as often as he had been in the past because of his job.
“I don’t know whose problem this is, but we’ve got to fix it,” Hall said, asking committee member Kyle Fleniken if he would make himself available to review outgoing payments.
The jury’s policies require more than one person to participate in paying bills, and Harris said she is telling the employees to move them along faster.
“I’m working on it,” she said.
Former Parish Manager John Rouchon said the jury has a resolution in its minutes authorizing the parish manager to approve payment of utility bills to avoid late fees.
Permit extension approved
After a lengthy discussion with representatives of Arcosa Aggregates, the jury approved a six-month extension of a “heavy haul” permit for gravel trucks and other equipment to use parish-owned River Road to travel between La. 10 and the firm’s new gravel mining operation east of Clinton.
O’Quin voted against the extension.
The company plans to build its own road if the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approves a wetlands permit, which Arcosa’s John Hopper said is imminent.
Laura and Hunter Gerald, who own property near Arcosa, expressed frustration with company and the Corps of Engineers over what they said is a lack of concern that work being done in the area will cause their property to flood.
Later in the meeting, after the jury had voted and the Arcosa representatives had left, Rouchon said the jury apparently has never gotten or approved a “flood plain development plan” required by a jury ordinance that would address the Geralds’ concerns.
He said the Corps requirements for wetlands development concerns only a small area, while the floodplain ordinance looks at the entire development.
“I know because I wrote the ordinance,” Rouchon said.
“Can you pull that ordinance? Because if we don’t have that, we need to get those guys back in here,” Hall said.
“This is a game changer,” he said of Rouchon’s comments.
Board appointment approved
In other action, the jury appointed J. Curtis Jelks to a seat on the board that oversees Gas Utility District 1, but Kent said he would hold a special executive committee meeting 15 minutes before the jury’s May 1 session to recommend an appointment to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Jason Wade and Beau Cotten have applied to fill the commission vacancy left by the recent death of Royann Lane.