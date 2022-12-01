East Feliciana Parish Police Jury officials and the parish’s coroner are poles apart on the question of whether the latter official is responsive in dealings with the public and the jury.
Parish Manager Joseph Moreau said during a jury Executive Committee meeting Nov. 29 that the body of a military veteran who died recently at the Louisiana War Veterans Home near Jackson remained at a funeral home for three weeks because the funeral home could not reach coroner Dr. Ewell D. Bickham to get a cremation order signed.
Moreau, an Army veteran, said he was particularly upset about that complaint.
“I don’t know anything about that. I’d never let that happen,” Bickham said in a later telephone interview.
The Executive Committee began talking about a meeting with Bickham on Nov. 7 after jurors refused to pay a $15,500 invoice the coroner submitted for office rent since he took over the job from Dr. Michael Cramer, who held the post for a four-year term.
Jurors said Bickham has access to an office, either at the parish’s Emergency Communications Center or the parish Health Unit building, and they would not agree to pay rent for his use of a home office.
John Rouchon, who was Cramer’s assistant, said he “humped boxes” of records into the communications center when Cramer left office.
Jurors attending the committee meeting and an earlier Finance Committee session said Bickham would not submit a proposed budget to include with the jury’s 2023 budget documents set for a Dec. 12 public hearing.
The Finance Committee said it will recommend the jury adopt the same 2023 budget for the coroner’s office as it had last year, unless Bickham responds with a spending plan.
Bickham did not attend the Executive Meeting as requested, although he said he notified jury President Louis Kent that he could not attend because he had to work a shift as an emergency room doctor that afternoon.
He also said he had not been asked for a budget.
“There’s no communication between that (jury) office and me. That’s not my fault,” Bickham said.
Although the coroner is an elected official, the Police Jury pays his salary and expenses.
Moreau said the jury has received complaints from an ambulance company and six funeral homes about Bickham’s alleged lack of response to their requests for assistance.
Moreau said he has forwarded the complaints to the state Attorney General’s Office, which prosecuted Cramer’s predecessor, Laura DeJohn, for filing false public records.
Moreau added that he is telling the complaining funeral home officials to file their complaints with the attorney general, as well.
Bickham said he always responds to calls to the telephone number of an account the Police Jury maintains for his office.
“I call everybody back. I’m the most accessible coroner in the state,” Bickham said, adding that the Sheriff’s Office dispatch center has his number and can call him on the police radio if necessary.
Cramer and the jury currently are in a legal dispute over how much money the jury owes the former coroner.