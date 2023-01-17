The Jackson Branch of the Audubon Regional Library began the new year by reopening Jan. 5 at its new location in Jackson Square Plaza, 2637 La. 10.
The new location offers new features and services.
Faye Hoffman Talbot, acting director for the library system, said the branch’s relocation into a new building means it now has two wheelchair accessible restrooms, two water fountains and a break room with a sink. Talbot said, “The most important thing is we now have central A/C and heat.”
Another new feature is Wi-Fi will be available "24/7,” Talbot said. “Patrons can sit in their car in the parking lot and use the internet. At our former location the library was in a residential location and we turned off the internet at night so the neighbors wouldn’t be disturbed.”
All special collections and donations were moved to a designated area for genealogy in the new facility and includes a bookcase donated by Beth and Scotty Dawson and a table by Virginie Walrod-Talbot. Some of the information will be available to patrons once it is better organized and properly filed, according to acting manager of the Jackson branch Elaine McClure.
The library has traditional books, large print books, videos, The Advocate newspaper, magazines and eBooks available via Cloud Library. McClure said the library gained a computer bringing the total to four, and 20 laptop computers continue to be available for patrons to use while in the library, she said.
McClure announced that a new set of World Book Encyclopedia volumes has been ordered.
Talbot said they did have to downsize quite a number of books due to the size of the new branch.
Peggy Stafford, business manager for the regional library system, said no weeding of books had taken place in Jackson until recently in preparation for the move. She said the three libraries in the Audubon Regional Library system follow a criteria when looking at older books. For instance, they look to see which ones haven’t been checked out in 10 or 20 years and may remove them from circulation for that reason, she said.
Stafford said that the three branches have a floating collection of books that a weekly courier transports. They also offer interlibrary loan services from other libraries for patrons.
Packing for the move began in December at the former College Street location. The library closed for the move after Christmas and the books, computers, furniture and equipment were moved. The move went smoothly, according to the staff. Then came the wait for the parish and state to inspect the facility, for the computers to be reconnected, and for the phone lines to be operating properly.
Patrons can call the Clinton library at (225) 683-8753 for help if unable to reach the Jackson branch.
McClure said she will miss the old neighborhood where some of the patrons were able to walk to the library, but she has already seen some new faces at its location and some former patrons have come in to renew their memberships for the first time in a while.
The library moved into the former College Street location in the mid-1980s. That location had been plagued with roof leaks. In the early 1960s, it was located at the corner of Church and Erin streets in the historic building known as the Johnny Jones Store.
Hours for the Jackson branch are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The phone number for the Jackson library is (225) 634-7408. The Audubon Regional Library website is www.audubonregional.net and is listed as Audubon Regional Library on Facebook.