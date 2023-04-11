Some 140 cars sat April 1 on a field that once was the home of high school football games.
In addition to the cars, the second annual Jackson Car Show featured arts and crafts, food and live music. The Jackson Car Show, in its second year, raised money for the local food bank.
Dustin and Kimberly Cleveland, of Jackson, served as event coordinators. The show's entrance fee was $5 or a canned good for the local food bank.
The show and its fundraising efforts were successful. Beth Dawson, spokesperson for the food bank, thanked organizer for the $2,500 and 500 pounds of food collected at the event.
Cars of all ages, colors, shapes and sizes were parked in long rows in the open field that was once used to play football. The craft and food vendors, some covered-seating areas, the bandstand, air-conditioned restrooms, old shop buildings and the depot of the Old Hickory Railroad surrounded the cars on different sides with walking areas in between.
Many visitors also went to see the large collection of model trains exhibited by the Greater Baton Rouge’s Model Railroaders, which is housed in two former school buildings and several outside exhibits on the hillside.
As for the owners of the cars, they came mostly from the surrounding parishes and several counties in Mississippi, according to the Clevelands. The owners/drivers ranged in age from about 21 to 85 years and 22 were women, they said.
A total of 28 awards were given to winners in 15 categories. They received one-of-kind trophies made by Joey Belk of Zachary. The awards were made from extra car parts that were donated to Belk. The Clevelands said Belk would be providing the handcrafted trophies for shows in the future.
Two other features were added at this year’s show. An official car show poster was designed by Ricky O’Bryan and he will continue to do so each year, according to the Clevelands. The other is a “Mayor’s Award’ which will be presented each year. Mayor Jimmy Norsworthy handed out the first trophy after briefly reminiscing and explaining why he chose his winner.
Among his comments during the awards ceremony and afterward, Dustin Cleveland said the car show “promises to be more memorable and attractive each year."
“We just wanted to give people a taste of what Jackson, Louisiana can offer so that we can at least be in consideration when families look for weekend activities, quick getaways or a new place to plant roots,” Dustin Cleveland said.