Graysen Canned Goods 2.jpg

Jackson Elementary School student Graysen Williams help loads some of the 1,200 non-perishable food items collected at the school for East Feliciana Public Schools' Let Your Light Shine Food Drive in observance of National Homeless Youth Awareness Month.

 Provided photo

Students at Jackson Elementary School collected more than 1,200 nonperishable food items for East Feliciana Public Schools' Let Your Light Shine Food Drive in observance of National Homeless Youth Awareness Month.

