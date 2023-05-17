JES Tennis 1.jpg

On April 20, 2023, Anthony Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Taliyajha Jones and Londyn Lynute in Miranda Johnson’s second grade class work on racquet and ball handling skills as Houtz assists another student.

 Provided photo

Students at Jackson Elementary School are learning the basics of tennis from coach Marcia Houtz in their physical education classes with the assistance of a grant from the U.S. Tennis Association, which provided training and equipment for the school. 