Students at Jackson Elementary School are learning the basics of tennis from coach Marcia Houtz in their physical education classes with the assistance of a grant from the U.S. Tennis Association, which provided training and equipment for the school.
Jackson Elementary School students learn tennis
Community News Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today