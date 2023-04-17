To celebrate great behavior, build positive community, and learn more about Louisiana, the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports team at Jackson Elementary School on March 23 hosted a Taste of Louisiana Festival.
Each grade level provided a tasty treat from one of Louisiana's famous festivals, including the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival, Gonzales Jambalaya Festival, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival, Ruston Louisiana Peach Festival, Crowley International Rice Festival, New Orleans Fried Chicken Festival, Mardi Gras and New Iberia Sugar Cane Festival.