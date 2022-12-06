In June, the Jackson Lions Club voted that every November members would present a Community Service Award.
The group developed the award to honor people who are making significant contributions to the Jackson community through their time, actions, talents and dedication, according to a news release. The honoree selected should serve as a role model for compassion and service and be striving to make the world a better place. He or she should have a passion for helping others in their community.
On Nov. 10, the club presented its first award.
The Rev. Chris Curry presented it to Kevin Tomb for being a scoutmaster for 33 years and helping 67 young men become Eagle Scouts.
Curry read the three promises of the Scout Oath, Boy Scout Law, Boy Scout Motto, Boy Scout Slogan and the Outdoor Code and said Tomb embodies all of those qualities and characteristics.
He also adapted a poem by Edgar R. Guest called “The Scoutmaster.”