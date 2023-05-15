Jackson’s Market debuted May 5 with 15 participants offering the promised food, crafts and gifts plus a free ride on the Highland Trolley through part of the town’s historic district.
Located on Charter Street and situated mostly on the grassy lawn between that town hall and the gazebo, the vendors exhibited their wares under colorful canopies providing shade.
Jams, jellies, cracklins, pastalaya, snowballs, ice cream and caramel corn were among the edibles offered. Plants included those decorative and also herbs and spices. Fresh eggs and some other produce were available.
Crocheted booties, hand-sewn dolls, unique children’s towels, candles, crystals and gemstones were presented. Unique jewelry and decorative items made from things from nature like porcupine quills and dragonfly wings could be purchased. Perfume, purses, wooden items, both large and small, and colorful paintings added to the variety on hand.
Sponsored by the Jackson Tourism Enhancement Committee, the event will be held the first Friday of each month from noon to 4 p.m. For more information or to participate as a vendor, call Ginger Goudeaux at (225) 933-4911.