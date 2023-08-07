Funds and food were collected for good causes while children and youths learned about serving God at the Jackson United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School held each morning July 17-21.
The theme was “Hero Hotline — Called Together to Serve God” and activities incorporated scripture from the old and new testaments through music, lessons, skits, crafts, science activities and more.
The offering collected each day from the children was made more fun as it became a competition between the boys and girls. Money was donated to branches of the Louisiana Methodist Children's Home. Each day, food items were collected for the Helping in His Name Food Bank, which serves the Jackson area.
Attendance, including the youth helpers who acted in daily skits and helped in other ways, hovered around 60. Adult volunteers served as teachers, cooks and other helpers.
Rhonda Tomb and Susan Vidrine were recognized as directors and all workers were thanked by the Rev. Chris Curry.