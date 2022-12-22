Citing several reasons, the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury turned down a proposal in its last meeting of the year for a Baton Rouge firm to patch potholes on parish roads.
In the Dec. 19 meeting, jurors also discussed possible ways to repair a crumbling road in Juror Richard Oliveaux’s district and set a public hearing on a possible pay raise for themselves.
J&S Asphalt Repair and Patching offered to patch potholes at the jury’s direction for $263,998 per year, with the firm supplying a patching machine, materials and labor, but Finance Committee Chairman Chris Hall offered several reasons why the jury could not sign a contract with the firm.
He told company representative Ferdinand Jefferson the jury would have to seek public bids for a project that expensive and would have to cut its public works crew in half to cover the cost.
Hall said the jury has budgeted money to buy a new patching machine next year, and that the employees who fix potholes also do other work for the parish.
“There’s no way I’d tell the jury to do this,” Hall said.
Jurors took no action on the matter after Jefferson finished his presentation.
Oliveaux, who has been pushing for repair work on Hawkins Lane, off La. 955 south of Ethel, was critical of a presentation of pictures of another road during a discussion last month, saying he thought his project would get more attention if it also had a “show and tell” component.
Public Works Director Gwen McCoy came prepared for the Dec. 19 session with a walk-along video of the short street, which is crossed at one end by Doyle’s Bayou, a stream that continues south into East Baton Rouge Parish and empties into the Comite River via Redwood Creek.
Water flows across the road after heavy rains, damaging the surface of the short, narrow lane, Oliveaux said.
None of the homes on the street have adequate driveway culverts, and some have none at all, the juror said, but other jurors said the parish can only remove the undersized or incorrectly situated culverts.
“All we can do is remove them; we can’t replace them,” Hall said, but Oliveaux said many of those living on the road cannot afford to buy new culverts.
The parish’s engineers have suggested a remedy, but jurors said doing it would be too expensive in view of the drainage problems. The discussion ended with Oliveaux agreeing to ask the engineers to look at a possible cheaper alternative to their original solution.
Without comment, jurors voted to call a public hearing on raising their monthly salary and setting rates for travel reimbursement. Jury President Louis Kent said the hearing will be held Feb. 20 and jurors are considering a salary increase from $1,200 to $1,400 per month.
Kent receives $1,300 per month as president.
Jurors last visited the salary question in January 2020, when they decided against raising it above $1,200 per month. They set the mileage reimbursement at 57.5 cents per mile for travel to and from their homes for two monthly meetings.
On another matter, Hall announced he will not be a candidate for reelection next year and asked Kent to name someone else to chair the Finance Committee in 2023.